International
Why is Europe Day important and how can you take part in it?
Europe Day is observed every year on May 9 and this Sunday will not be an exception despite the pandemic restrictions.
The date marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, which proposed the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community, the forerunner of the European Union.
Europe Day aims to “celebrate peace, solidarity, diversity and unity in Europe”, according to EU institutions.
But it is also an opportunity for European citizens to learn more about what the EU is doing and to debate the issues that will shape its future.
This year’s Europe Day is gaining in importance as it marks the start of the Conference on the Future of Europe, a series of one-year debates and discussions aimed at reshaping the bloc with the participation of its citizens.
It also comes after the entry into force of a “difficult Brexit” in January this year following Britain’s decision to leave the bloc.
Like last year, most celebrations will take place online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Why is Europe Day important and how can Europeans mark the occasion? Euronews looks at the importance of this date and the many options to celebrate Europe in this 2021 edition.
What was in Schuman’s Statement?
In a landmark speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, who was France’s foreign minister at the time, put forward his idea of a new form of political cooperation in Europe that would make war between the nations of Europe unthinkable. Europe.
Schuman proposed that the founding members of the community – France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg – pool their coal and steel resources and create a common market by removing import and export duties.
The idea was partly economic: Schuman’s proposal came just five years after World War II left the continent devastated.
But it was also political. The idea was that by uniting the economic interests of France and Germany together, this would reduce the risk of future conflict.
What happened after Schuman’s plan?
The treaty governing the community was signed in Paris in 1951 and entered into force the following year.
The six originals deepened their economic integration with the creation of the European Economic Community and the signing of the Treaty of Rome in 1958.
The Single European Act of 1985 set the goal of creating a single common market, while the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 saw the birth of the European Union, in which 12 countries later emerged, and paved the way for economic and monetary union.
Since then, the EU has expanded to 28 countries in 2013 and shrunk to 27 last year with Brexit.
What is the Conference on the Future of Europe?
The inaugural event to kick off the Conference on the Future of Europe will take place this Sunday at 2 pm CET at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
The President of France Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will speak on this occasion.
The conference is a forum for debate on how to reshape Europe in changing the global context marked by Brexit, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of nationalism.
“The conference ‘s conclusions could be the backbone of future Union reforms,” one of the initiative’ s leaders, MEP Guy Verhofstadt, told a news conference last month.
“A new direction is needed. This conference can provide an answer to that,” he said. The conclusions from the discussions will be presented in the second quarter of 2022.
Last month, the block launched one multilingual platform to help citizens participate directly in the Conference.
But according to a recent Eurobarometer poll, 48% of European citizens oppose the idea of attending the Conference on the Future of Europe.
The project also faced delays due to institutional squabbles over who should run it.
How can I attend Europe Day?
Prior to the pandemic, EU institutions traditionally opened their doors to the public for a host of personal activities and events.
For the second year in a row, Europe Day will be commemorated online due to COVID-19 restrictions.
From 19:00 CET, Europe Music Day will broadcast a concert with 12 European artists from around the world, including the Croatian Nemanja Band or Girls in Hawaii from Belgium.
European citizens are also invited to pay a virtual visit to the European Parliament, the headquarters of the Berlaymont Commission, as well as other EU institutions.
A full list of online events is available at Europe Day Portal.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]