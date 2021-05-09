Why is Europe Day important and how can you take part in it?

Europe Day is observed every year on May 9 and this Sunday will not be an exception despite the pandemic restrictions.

The date marks the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, which proposed the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community, the forerunner of the European Union.

Europe Day aims to “celebrate peace, solidarity, diversity and unity in Europe”, according to EU institutions.

But it is also an opportunity for European citizens to learn more about what the EU is doing and to debate the issues that will shape its future.

This year’s Europe Day is gaining in importance as it marks the start of the Conference on the Future of Europe, a series of one-year debates and discussions aimed at reshaping the bloc with the participation of its citizens.

It also comes after the entry into force of a “difficult Brexit” in January this year following Britain’s decision to leave the bloc.

Like last year, most celebrations will take place online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Why is Europe Day important and how can Europeans mark the occasion? Euronews looks at the importance of this date and the many options to celebrate Europe in this 2021 edition.

What was in Schuman’s Statement?

In a landmark speech in Paris in 1950, Robert Schuman, who was France’s foreign minister at the time, put forward his idea of ​​a new form of political cooperation in Europe that would make war between the nations of Europe unthinkable. Europe.

Schuman proposed that the founding members of the community – France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg – pool their coal and steel resources and create a common market by removing import and export duties.

The idea was partly economic: Schuman’s proposal came just five years after World War II left the continent devastated.

But it was also political. The idea was that by uniting the economic interests of France and Germany together, this would reduce the risk of future conflict.

What happened after Schuman’s plan?

The treaty governing the community was signed in Paris in 1951 and entered into force the following year.

The six originals deepened their economic integration with the creation of the European Economic Community and the signing of the Treaty of Rome in 1958.

The Single European Act of 1985 set the goal of creating a single common market, while the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 saw the birth of the European Union, in which 12 countries later emerged, and paved the way for economic and monetary union.

Since then, the EU has expanded to 28 countries in 2013 and shrunk to 27 last year with Brexit.

What is the Conference on the Future of Europe?

The inaugural event to kick off the Conference on the Future of Europe will take place this Sunday at 2 pm CET at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will speak on this occasion.

The conference is a forum for debate on how to reshape Europe in changing the global context marked by Brexit, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of nationalism.

“The conference ‘s conclusions could be the backbone of future Union reforms,” ​​one of the initiative’ s leaders, MEP Guy Verhofstadt, told a news conference last month.

“A new direction is needed. This conference can provide an answer to that,” he said. The conclusions from the discussions will be presented in the second quarter of 2022.

Last month, the block launched one multilingual platform to help citizens participate directly in the Conference.

But according to a recent Eurobarometer poll, 48% of European citizens oppose the idea of ​​attending the Conference on the Future of Europe.

The project also faced delays due to institutional squabbles over who should run it.

How can I attend Europe Day?

Prior to the pandemic, EU institutions traditionally opened their doors to the public for a host of personal activities and events.

For the second year in a row, Europe Day will be commemorated online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

From 19:00 CET, Europe Music Day will broadcast a concert with 12 European artists from around the world, including the Croatian Nemanja Band or Girls in Hawaii from Belgium.

European citizens are also invited to pay a virtual visit to the European Parliament, the headquarters of the Berlaymont Commission, as well as other EU institutions.

A full list of online events is available at Europe Day Portal.