Johnson will vow to repair damaged NHS to block election winnings | Conservatives

Boris Johnson will put the NHS repair at the heart of his next government program as his team draws up plans to block huge local election gains in the north of England and the Midlands.

With more funding for the inevitable NHS following the damage and delays caused by Covid-19, Downing St wants to neutralize an issue that could hurt progress among voters who have crossed into Tories. The head of the NHS of England, Sir Simon Stevens, has already said that cancer care and extra funding should be a priority. NHS waiting lists are seen as one of the main weaknesses of governments.

We need to be honest with the public about the damage done to the NHS by the coronavirus and the degree of challenge ahead, said a source No. 10. Now, more than ever, the NHS is the priority of governments and the recovery of patient services is in heart of this. We need to achieve a national recovery that spreads opportunities and transforms the whole of the UK, and this speech by the Queens will have that ambition at its core.

There were 4.7 million people in England waiting for routine surgeries and procedures in February, the highest figure since 2007. Demand will increase as routine checks return this year. The government is providing 325 million for diagnostics and 1 billion to start elective services.

Meanwhile, a debate is emerging among Tory MPs over whether Johnson should support an early general election, as huge gains in the local election suggested he could enter further into traditional Workplaces. The next election will be held in 2024, but some argue that its conduct a year ago could allow the party to make profits before many of the huge tax increases and spending cuts begin to repair the economic damage of the pandemic.

Some Tory MPs said the next election could not happen so soon. Why wait until 2023? Why not 2021? Bring it, jokes a deputy. Another former minister said that while it was too early to support an early election, four-year terms were always the norm for strong governments under Thatcher and Blair.

A complication of an early election observed by party figures is that border changes, which could also benefit the Tories, may not be ready by the end of 2023.

Others are urging the party to secure its advantage before allowing debate on an early poll. That’s partly a glimpse of the vaccine, said a former cabinet minister. Let’s look at how people feel when they get back to work properly. We must make the most of our Brexit freedoms, which will depend on the powers of the cabinet.

Another MP said: Let us focus on continuing the promises of the manifesto and rebuilding the UK after the pandemic and not worry about general elections for now.

The new MPs in the so-called red wall seats said Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was falling in their constituencies and urged leadership to push more on issues such as immigration reform that their constituents had long raised. local elections.

Richard Holden, MP for North West Durham, compared Starmer unfavorably to former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith. The difference is that IDS did well in rebuilding his party in the local council election, he said. These results show real trust in the Prime Minister and local MPs in constituencies like mine and throughout the Northeast, and show that we can go further in the future, too.

Commitments on the NHS will be part of a Queens speech Tuesday that the Tories will fix the construction topic again better after the pandemic. It will also include tougher laws on attacks on emergency service workers and longer sentences for serious sexually and violent offenders, as part of tougher law enforcement.

Johnson said: The impact of the pandemic on people’s lives has been unique in our history. My government is still focused on defeating this disease, saving lives and livelihoods and delivering vaccines, but I am also determined that we look ahead and continue to deliver on the promises we have made to the British people.

Not only will we address the legacy of the pandemic, we will go further to unite and level the country, fight crime, and create opportunities for businesses and families to build brighter futures.