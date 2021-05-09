With investors and – preferably

SAN MARCOS – The appearance of a humdrum field, submerged in grass across the street from an Army Reserve center here underscores the importance of the site to an industry that is preparing for rapid growth in Texas: the cannabis business.

Right now, the most visible sign of activity is a pile of soil used for an innovative ceremony in mid-April by the state-owned multimillion-dollar company investing $ 25 million to build a cannabis cultivation and retail facility here.

It’s a bold move that could say a lot about the state of the industry in Texas – and what such a company sees coming down to the point.

Similar: The new medical marijuana facility near San Antonio promises ‘hundreds’ of jobs

“I doubt if you catch a random person on the street and ask them if cannabis was legal in Texas, they’d probably look at you like you’re crazy and say ‘no,'” said Marcus Ruark, president of Goodblend Texas. which is preparing the site for its 63,000-square-foot marijuana growing facility.

The notion that is “crazy” is because cannabis is still illegal in Texas, which is home to some of the strictest anti-marijuana laws in the country. But a gradual expansion of the state’s limited medical marijuana program in recent years could quickly open up an industry that is accessible to a wider section of Texans.

While still relatively low, the number of Texans using the state Medical Marijuana Use Program has increased by 180 percent over the past year. Some estimate that there are about 2 million patients in Texas who are eligible to use cannabis, but many simply do not know about the program.

“So we’ve started to make an investment in this and give the floor and raise awareness, and I think that definitely helps,” Ruark said.

Right now, Goodblend Texas is one of three companies licensed to grow and sell marijuana in the state. The others are Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation and Fluent, which is a subsidiary of Cansortium, a publicly traded marijuana holding company.

Across the country, just over 300 doctors are licensed to prescribe medical marijuana. And since March, there were only 4,919 patients enrolled in the Compassionate Use Program, according to the Department of Public Safety. A year ago, only 1,757 people registered to use medical marijuana in Texas.

The number of medical marijuana patients in the state is “increasing by about 10 percent month by month each month, so it’s actually a pretty strong increase for patients who are entering the program,” Ruark said.

Monte Bach / Staff Artist

As the number of patients in Texas continues to grow, it is declining compared to what is seen in nearby states such as Oklahoma, where approximately 8 percent of the state’s population – over 300,000 people – are medical marijuana patients, according to the Washington-based Marijuana Policy Project. In Louisiana, which has a population less than one-fifth that of Texas, there were 4,350 medical marijuana users at the end of 2019.

Still, the growing number of Texas patients using medical marijuana is spurring the $ 25 million investment by Parallel, Texas’s best parent company, to build in San Marcos.

Parallel, which is run by chewing gum mogul William “Beau” Wrigley as CEO, reached an agreement to enter public markets later this year through a separate acquisition corporation, or SPAC.

Texas is not the company’s first rodeo. She owns medical marijuana ambulances in Florida, Massachusetts and Nevada and has recently acquired retail stores in Chicago, bringing to about 50 the number of locations nationwide. This includes 42 retail stores, along with cultivation and production sites. When Parallel announced in February that it would go public, the company said it expected to generate $ 447 million in revenue this year.

The initial public offering gives the Atlanta-based Parallel an estimated $ 1.88 billion.

Parallel courtesy illustration

The company’s future facility in San Marcos will serve medical marijuana patients in the area while securing supply to meet growing state demand, Ruark said.

And that will create hundreds of jobs in the area, the company said. It already delivers its products to San Antonio, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Even with the already growing number of medical marijuana patients, a bill passed last month by Texas House would massively expand the group of eligible patients to use cannabis.

The Bill 1535 House would allow patients suffering from chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer or other conditions approved by the state health department to be treated with medical cannabis. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth.

To become law, it still has to clean up the Senate and be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

It would be a small step toward changing Texas’ status as one of the most restrictive among the 47 states that allow medical marijuana programs. When the Compassionate Use Program was established by the Legislature in 2015, it initially allowed only patients with insoluble epilepsy to be treated with marijuana.

In 2019, another bill allowed those with specific diseases, such as autism and incurable neurodegenerative disorders, or people with terminal cancer, to be eligible.

The growth of medical cannabis, both in Texas and across the country, made it an industry nearly $ 6 billion in 2019, according to New Frontier Data, an analytics company that tracks the industry. By 2025, New Frontier said, it expects drug sales nationwide to reach $ 16.3 billion.

The passage of HB 1535 would be a logical step forward in Texas’ methodical adoption and expansion of medical marijuana, Ruark said.

At ExpressNews.com: Texas Medical Marijuana Expansion Still Advances to Legislature

“Texas has had a growing approach to building this Compassionate Use Program, and I think that is one of the reasons it has been so successful,” he said. “We have continued to prove that (CUP) works, that patients are taking advantage of this, that prescribers are comfortable prescribing this drug.”

The bill will also increase the limit on the amount of chemical that makes the user high – THC. Currently, medical cannabis in Texas may contain only 0.5 percent THC, which is slightly more than the amount found in over-the-counter CBD products.

The Klick bill will raise the THC limit to 5 percent. While Ruark and other Texas marijuana advocates welcomed the proposed increase, others say the limit is still too low.

After the House passed HB 1535, the Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy group issued a list of recommendations for lawmakers on the bill ahead.

One is to allow doctors to “determine the optimal strength and dose for the medical needs of each individual patient,” the group said. “This means that there should be no list of qualifying conditions / symptoms nor any THC caps, both of which limit a doctor’s ability to properly treat their patients.”

In the House testimony last month, David Bass, a retired Army major and director of the Texas NORML advocacy group, said he would not yet enter the Compassionate Use Program while the THC limit remains at 5 percent .

“I use cannabis as a drug now, illegally … instead of taking opioids and psychotropic drugs,” Bass told the Public Health Committee in April. “I want to try the medicine (Compassion Use Program), but my experience is the 20 percent THC flower is what I need and what has worked for me since 2012.”

Ruark did not comment on other changes he would like to see the Legislature make to the Compassionate Use Program. But he suggested lawmakers in two years could again change the rules in the current bill if it passes – such as raising the THC cap further – as they did in 2019 to expand the number of acceptable terms.

“Two more years pass, I think everyone will have learned even more and we will see what happens,” he said.

Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy also call on lawmakers to protect physicians and patients from any federal penalties for marijuana use, as well as to allow cannabis testing by third parties for consumer protection.

Other bills under consideration in the current hearing will reduce penalties for marijuana-related offenses and expand marijuana searches.

Despite any doubts about HB 1535, Ruark said it could increase access to cannabis across the country and potentially be a primer for bigger road changes.

“We now have great opportunities to help more Texans,” Ruark said, “and that number of 2 million will be even higher if this bill is successful.”

[email protected]