News Release: ADRA, Adventist Church, and International Adventist Health Join Forces to Assist in Relieving India Crisis COVID-19

Silver Spring, MD (May 8, 2021) The Adventist Agency for Development and Relief (ADRA) is preparing to launch critical medical supplies and several oxygen-generating systems to alleviate the Indus coronavirus health crisis. The humanitarian agency is collaborating with the Seventh-day World Adventist Church, including its Department of Health Ministries and Adventist Health International (AHI), to expand relief operations in the South Asian country.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church must help to help people overcome the health and humanitarian tragedy that is unfolding in India. As Christians, we are reminded in Galatians 6: 2 to bear one another’s burdens to fulfill the law of Christ, and we do so in Christian love and power. It is our duty and responsibility to help one another, to care for the sick, and to bring healing and encouragement as Jesus did in His ministry, and to do all this while relying on the mighty arm of the Lord, says Ted Wilson, President of the Church. Seventh-day Adventist World. Today, we must unite in solidarity and pray for the people of India, stand with those who are hurting and with those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. We must also remember our persistent ADRA workers who are on the front lines providing assistance in often challenging circumstances. We stand with you, through the power of God, during this difficult time. Be brave. The Lord is with you as you bring hope to those in great need.

ADRA collaborates with local health authorities to support mass COVID-19 testing in tea gardens in Assam, India (Courtesy of: ADRA in India)

With the death toll passing * 226,000 and more than * 382,000 new cases of COVID-19 (* numbers that may change daily) reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the country’s health care system is not able to keep up with the growth of new cases. Hospitals are reporting major shortages of oxygen supplies, beds and personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers. Medical staff are reporting an increasing number of people dying in hospitals and health facilities while waiting for oxygen and intensive care beds.

Our ADRA team in India has been on the ground responding to this growing crisis, but we need more support to respond more effectively. This additional support from the Adventist Church, the Ministry of Health of the General Conference and Adventist Health International comes at a crucial moment and we really appreciate this quick support. Working together, this partnership will help provide vital assistance in India to serve local hospitals in dire need of oxygen generating plants and essential medical supplies, says Michael Kruger, ADRAs president. This collaboration helps frontline workers be equipped to serve communities devastated by this monumental health emergency.

A Kashmiri woman suffering from difficulty breathing due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receives oxygen at a COVID-19 Center in Sopore, Baramulla District, Jammu and Kashmir, India on April 29, 2021. (Photo by Nasir Kachroo / NurPhoto via AP)

A Covid-19 patient in a wheelchair goes for a medical test inside a government hospital in Kolkata, India, April 27, 2021. (Photo by Indranil Aditya / NurPhoto via AP)

The relief effort will help ADRA expand its relief operations at Adventist hospitals in India to build medical skills and improve critical care services for coronavirus patients. The humanitarian operation will also improve oxygen production in medical facilities by installing oxygen generating plants (OGPs) and distributing oxygen concentrators to produce a continuous supply of oxygen-rich gas for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Supporting our global community is part of our mission as a healthcare institution. It was an indispensable pivot to support India through our sister organization, ADRA, in how the country desperately needs it. We are prepared to continue these efforts and stay with our partners as we fight together, say Dr. Richard Hart, president of Adventist Health International and Loma Linda University Health.

Furthermore, ADRA is transporting intensive care unit (ICU) beds, units and monitors and is mobilizing essential preventive clothing for healthcare workers in the front line, including PPE as N95 masks, face shields, surgical gowns nitrile gloves, goggles, disposable sheets and caps, and hand sanitizers.

As followers of Christ, we must respond whenever people are hurt. This is why we are joining forces to provide the necessary resources to help some of the most affected areas in India. We pray that this assistance will not only bring healing to so many people in need, but will also contribute to shifting the momentum in the fight against COVID-19 in India, says Dr. Peter Landless, director for health ministries of the Seventh General Conference – Adventists of the Day.

ADRA is also working with local health clinics to increase access to vaccines and reduce COVID-19 reluctance to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The field team is teaming up with government and medical organizations to provide additional medical staff, doctors, nurses and data entry operators at COVID-19 vaccination centers in various locations in India. The Seventh-day Adventist World Church has issued an official statement encouraging the community to participate in COVID-19 vaccination protection and prevention programs, to learn more visits: www.adventist.org/guidelines/immunizationU.

In addition to COVID-19 aid efforts for India, ADRAs partnership with the Adventist Church and AHI will help Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the pandemic. Humanitarian aid will provide funding to strengthen Adventist hospitals in the affected communities in Rio de Janeiro, Manaus and Belem. According to WHO officials, Brazil has reported more than * 14 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 400,000 deaths since November 2020. (* Numbers that may change every day.)

To learn more about the ADRA response or to make donations to help with relief efforts in India, Brazil and other countries, visit ADRA.org.

About the Seventh-day General Conference of the Adventist Church

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is a Protestant Christian denomination which is distinguished by its observance of the Sabbath, the seventh day of the week in the Christian and Jewish calendars, as the Sabbath, and its emphasis on the Second Coming (advent) of close to Jesus Christ. The world church is governed by a General Conference with smaller regions administered by divisions, trade union conferences, and local conferences. It currently has a baptized membership worldwide with over 20 million people, and 25 million worshipers. Learn more at https://www.adventist.org/.

circle Adventist Health International (AHI)

AHI is a nonprofit corporation focused on updating and managing mission hospitals by providing governance, consulting, and technical assistance to several affiliated Seventh-day Adventist hospitals throughout Africa, Asia, and the Americas. While not directly a part of Loma Linda University Health system, AHI continues to work closely with Global Institute of Health in collaborative efforts to provide assistance to hospitals in need. Details at ahiglobal.org.

About ADRA

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency is the international humanitarian arm of the Seventh-day Adventist Church serving 118 countries. His work empowers communities and changes lives across the globe by ensuring sustainable community development and disaster relief. The purpose of ADRAs is to serve humanity, so that everyone can live as God has willed. For more information, visit ADRA.org.