Long 5B Mars falls into the Indian Ocean as the world pursues rocket recovery

HELSINKI Wreckage from a large Chinese rocket scene fell into the Indian Ocean at the end of May 8 as people around the world looked for signs of the fiery return event in the sky.

The remnants of the empty phase about 30 meters long, five meters wide of Long Mars 5B fell into the Indian Ocean at 10:24 a.m. near 72.47 degrees east longitude and 2.65 degrees north latitude. China Human Aviation Agency, CMSEO, announced.

Data from US Space Forces 18th Space Control Squadron space tracking confirmed the entry into the house occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m. after birth on the Arabian Peninsula, adding that “It is not known whether the debris affected land or water.



The images and videos were posted on social media platforms on May 8 as the rocket begins its final orbits around the Earth.

Long March 5B successfully launched the first module of the Chinas space station directly into low Earth orbit on April 28 East.

Unusually for a first stage the rocket body had entered and remained in orbit after launch and would become one of the largest cases of uncontrolled entry of a spacecraft in decades. As the 22.5-ton Tianhe core module used its propulsion to raise its orbit, the first-phase orbit began to break down due to atmospheric attraction.

Scene size, traveling at 7.8 kilometers per second and orbiting once every 90 minutes between 41.5 degrees north and 41.5 degrees south, quickly became a matter of space industry and public interest.

Omani alleged observation, which if it really meant that the return was underway with impact on the Indian Ocean https://t.co/Ix6nqUv20d – Jonathan McDowell (@ planet4589) May 9, 2021

The 18th US Space Forces Space Control Squadron (18 SPCS), EU Spatial Oversight and Monitoring (EU SST), Aerospace Corporation and others provided regular entry forecast updates as the rocket phase orbit passes.

Variables like atmospheric fluctuations meant the windows predicting the return of spaces days earlier in the week and narrowed to a two-hour window about four before entering again. While most of the phase was likely to burn, components made from heat-resistant materials, such as tanks and impellers made of stainless steel or titanium, could reach the ground.

Consequence of the rocket phase

The mainstream media covered the story intensively in the days before the re-entry, reporting on aspects including possible time and location, international law, previous large uncontrolled entries like Skylab and Salyut 7, with time and location uncertainty likely a factor in widespread interest.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the United States is committed to addressing the risks of increased congestion due to space debris and increased activity in space, and we want to work with the community international to promote space leadership and responsible behaviors.

Chinese media remained largely silent on the incident until after a foreign ministry press conference on May 7 at which spokesman Wang Wenbin said China was closely following the event and stated that the likelihood of damage to aviation or ground facilities was extremely low. .

Wang stated that it was common practice all over the world for the upper phases of rockets to burn as they entered the atmosphere, either intentionally or otherwise being blurred between the first and upper phases. In the case of the essential phase of Long March 5B, both are exceptional.

The false equivalence was also repeated in online comments by some dissatisfied with the return coverage, placing headlines from the Chinese first phase 5B coverage with the following reports accueil of a second phase SpaceX Falcon 9 over Washington state on Mars after a Merlin engine was unable to restart and re-enter the Pacific Ocean.

Most of the early stages of expendable rockets do not reach orbital speed, but rather return to the atmosphere soon after launch and fall within a predetermined, uninhabited area of ​​entry. The lower upper phases often perform deorbit combustion at lower altitudes to reduce orbital time and lower chances of colliding with other spacecraft or entering the atmosphere immediately.

The Global Times, a Beijing tabloid under the auspices of the Daily Peoples, an official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, decreed Western coverage. She claimed that characterizing the ruins “out of control” was an invented concept, citing space experts. By Western media standard, Space X’s Falcon 9 is also out of control ruins, the article claimed.

One interviewee for the article said the constant rage was an old hoax used by hostile powers whenever they see technological advances in China, as they are nervous. ”

or declaration by new NASA administrator Bill Nelson released shortly after the 18 SPCS confirmed the return reading it is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris.

It is critical that China and all space nations and trading entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security and long-term sustainability of space activities.

The next space station starts

China is planning two further launches of the long 5B Mars in 2022 to send two modules, called Wentian and Mengtian, to join Tianhe in orbit. Whether and how China will respond to this situation, which has given up on the successful release of Tianhe, remains to be seen.

Chinas Tiangong-1 made a high profile, uncontrolled entry in 2018, burning over the South Pacific, two years after losing contact with the ship. Tiangong-2 was deorbited into one controlled mode in 2019 after waiting for crew and fuel in microgravity verification tests.

Long March 5B Repair may result in a call to action on increasingly pressing issues of space traffic and space debris management. However, the apparent severity of the event suggests obstacles to constructive discussion.

Said Brian Weeden of the World Safe Foundation SpaceNews that while there is an evolving international norm towards controlled de-orbit of rocket phases, it is definitely not universal.

His not-so-strong law that is binding on countries is just a voluntary guide, and that’s because countries like the United States did not want to create a binding law because sometimes they have to deviate from it themselves, Weeden says.

The next launch related to the Chinas space station is expected within a few weeks, with a Long March 7 rocket to launch Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft to join Tianhe in orbit. The Shenzhou-12 crew mission is likely to follow in June. No mission will involve the uncontrolled entries of the early stages.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. May 9 to include statement from NASA administrator.