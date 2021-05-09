Egypt holds international meetings to increase exports, tourism, FDI





The Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce (FEDCOC) has held a series of intensive international meetings to develop exports of goods and open new markets for Egyptian products. The meetings also aimed to develop tourism relations with countries that have begun to allow travel to Egypt. The remarks were made by Ibrahim El-Araby, President of FEDCOC and President of the Union of African Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Agriculture and Professions (UACCIAP). The meetings are also aimed at attracting new foreign direct investment (FDI) to the Egyptian market. Al-Araby added that these meetings come within the framework of the FEDCOC plan to support the national economy as Egypt enters a third wave of the new coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). He said these activities included the organization of the Egypt-Kazakhstan Business Forum in Sharm El-Sheikh, which took place in the presence of the Governor of South Sinai and the Deputy Ministers of Commerce from both sides. Also present at the forum were 120 Kazakh companies. Other activities include organizing the Egyptian-Croatian Business Forum in the presence of the two countries’ Foreign Ministers and 40 Croatian companies. This was in addition to the Egypt-Guinea Business Forum, which was held in the presence of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Electricity. In addition, over 10 virtual international conferences and exhibitions were held with China, the European Union (EU), Ukraine, South Korea and UACCIAP member countries. These events offer opportunities for direct investment and joint ventures, while highlighting the comparative advantages of Egypt as an export hub of industrialization in free trade areas. During the FEDCOC meetings, the use of the Suez Canal corridor as a global logistics hub was also discussed. Al-Araby added that more international events will be held in the coming period. FEDCOC will participate this month with a delegation of 20 companies at the Egyptian Products Exhibition, which will take place in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, to open other markets for Egyptian products. Furthermore, an Egyptian-African delegation will take part in the fourth Belarus-African conference and exhibition in Minsk. It is set to discuss opportunities to use Egypt as a manufacturing base for exporting Belarusian products to African markets. This will take place within the framework of the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). In June, FEDCOC will participate in the organization of the Egyptian-Polish Business Forum in the presence of Deputy Foreign Ministers from both countries and 25 Polish companies seeking to invest in Egypt. The companies are working in the fields of digital economy, transportation, logistics and industry. The signing of an agreement to establish a Polish industrial zone on the axis of the Suez Canal is also expected to take place soon. FEDCOC will also organize the Egyptian-Ukrainian Business Forum in cooperation with the Federation of Chambers of Ukraine. This will take place on the sidelines of the eighth meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Economic and Scientific Cooperation. This will take place in the presence of the Ministers of International Cooperation from both sides. Furthermore, a delegation of Egyptian companies will travel to Ukraine and Kazakhstan, with the aim of working to promote Egyptian exports, attract new investment and support the tourism sector.











