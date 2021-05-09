PoliticsAfter India COVID Crisis

Among the world’s autocratic populists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from India, stands out as a storyteller. He offers deceptive accounts of Hindu identity and Indian greatness, with the help of allied newspapers and television networks, as well as on Twitter, where he has sixty-eight million followers and a phalanx of trolls. When the pandemic struck last year, Modi summoned his loyal barons and media editors, who, according to the PrimeMinisters website, promised inspiring and positive stories about his coronavirus-fighting governments. The country suffered tens of thousands Covid-19 deaths in 2020, but predictions of even more terrible results did not materialize. In January in Davos, Modi boasted that India had saved humanity from a major catastrophe by effectively containing the crown. He released the restrictions and invited worshipers to Kumbh Mela, a one-week Hindu festival that attracted millions of people. As spring arrived, he organized mass rallies during an election campaign in West Bengal, a state with a population of hundreds of millions. At a meeting on April 17, he extended his arms and proclaimed, “Everywhere I look, there are crowds.

Illustration by Joo Fazenda

The coronavirus thrives on complacent politicians. At the time of this rally, new infections in India, according to official estimates, had erupted at two hundred and fifty thousand a day, a figure that last week reached four hundred thousand. Lack of oxygen and hospital beds have pushed desperate citizens and even hospital directors to beg for help on social media. State police have threatened or filed criminal charges against some of those seeking help because the rumors they create could spoil the atmosphere, according to Yogi Adityanath, an ally of Modi and Prime Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state. . According to Hindu, an English-language daily, he called for prosecution under the National Security Act. On April 30, the Supreme Court of India ruled that there should be no offense against those who use social media to seek oxygen or beds. The crematoria are overcrowded; pictures of improvised funeral pyre have become iconic images of an indescribable tragedy. Last week, at least one hundred and fifty people in India died from Covid every hour. The increase reflects many factors, including the fragility of the unfunded health system. But, as Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of Human Rights Watch, wrote last week, the Modis government seems obsessed with managing the narrative rather than addressing urgent needs.

The Biden administration and other governments have sent shipment of small crops to produce oxygen and vaccine components in New Delhi, to strengthen India’s vaccine industry. Help is needed, but it alone cannot handle the scale of India’s suffering. The pandemic has cast and worsened the contours of global inequality. Conditions causing India to explode also exist in other developing countries, such as Brazil and Argentina, where thousands die every day. In the US and some other wealthy nations, about half of all adults have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and economies are reopening, while in most of the rest of the world it will take many months maybe a year or two before vaccination rates are likely to rise sufficiently to suppress the virus. The crisis in India will make it a longer campaign, as New Delhi has suspended vaccine exports to address its urgency. COVAX, a World Health Organization project designed to ensure equal access to vaccines in low-income countries.

Both India and South Africa have urged the World Trade Organization to waive patent protection for the coronavirus vaccine, arguing that it would start production worldwide and accelerate global recovery. American and European pharmaceutical companies are protesting against the abandonment of the usual job because making vaccines is too complex to grow quickly. Last Wednesday, the Biden Administration stepped down from precedent years to announce support for a temporary waiver of some patent protections. Extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic calls for emergency measures, said Katherine Tai, US trade representative. But it is unclear whether Bidens’ decision can overcome European opposition to the WTO in order to change existing treaty agreements. In April, in a signal of political opinion on the Continent, the European Parliament voted resolutely against the renunciation of intellectual property.

The moral and public health issue of prioritizing rapid global vaccination against corporate profits is undisputed. (Last week, Pfizer reported that its sales were covid-19 vaccines during the first three months of the year brought in three and a half billion dollars.) But the patent dispute lies in the realm of vaccine diplomacy, a phrase that describes the use of supplies to gain influence and aptly evokes cynical maneuvers of the politics of great power. As we rightly celebrate the heroic service of individuals during pandemic nurses, doctors, maternity workers, bus drivers our governments have often acted with illogical selfishness in order to defend national interests. Like the climate emergency, the coronavirus has challenged political leaders to discover new patterns of collective survival that can overcome threats that even the harshest boundaries cannot stop. The record so far is not encouraging.

Death toll from India Covid-19 has now officially exceeded two hundred thousand, a figure that experts say is almost certainly an understatement. Yet the Modis government continues to spend energy on censorship. Wire, an independent news media outlet, reported that on May 3 the Sun Hospital in Lucknow issued an emergency announcement on social media that it was unable to receive a sufficient oxygen supply, despite repeated pleas to the government. Seeming to disobey the Supreme Court ruling three days ago defending such appeals, state police claimed the hospital did not really need oxygen. No gossip should be spread to create panic among the people, reads a police statement.

Last year, Amartya Sen, a Nobel laureate best known for his work on the causes of hunger, who is now eighty-seven, wrote in the Guardian about his countries slipping into tyranny. The priority of freedom seems to have lost some of its luster for many people, he said, and yet the rise of authoritarianism in India requires determined resistance. However, Modi, gathering his followers and suppressing dissent, has faced many previous challenges and he is unlikely to face other national elections for several years. The history of independent India is a political and humanitarian crisis followed by self-renewal and eventual regeneration of countries by Covid-19 can hardly be suspected. If its democracy can be regenerated, it seems, in this dark hour, a less certain perspective.