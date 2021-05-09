What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, May 9th

Recent developments:

Ottawa reported 1112 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and one new death.

Tell mom you love her from a safe distance today, experts urge.

Free fast COVID-19 tests coming in small, medium businesses.

Which is the latest?

Today is Mother’s Day, and while many Ottawaans may want nothing more than to embrace their mother, public health officials are encouraging people to show their love from afar.

Another 58 cases and three deaths were recorded in western Quebec.

The Ottawa Board of Commerce hopes to soon receive free COVID-19 tests in the hands of small and medium-sized businesses, but there are questions about delivery time.

WATCH | Celebrate your Mother’s Day this year too, OPH says:

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa Health Medical Officer, says residents should celebrate Mother’s Day from a distance this year as well to reduce COVID-19 transmission, even if relatives have a dose of the vaccine. 0:56

How are you?

The region is in a third record-breaking wave of the pandemic it involves more dangerous variants of the coronavirus , contact tracking strain and pushing hospitals beyond their borders .

As of Saturday, 25,220 Ottawa residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 1,458 unknown active cases, 23,241 resolved cases and 521 deaths.

Public health officials have reported more than 45,700 cases of COVID-19 across eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including more than 42,800 resolved cases.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 179 people have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 205.

Akwesasne there were more than 670 inhabitants positive test and 10 deaths between its northern and southern sections.

Kitigan Zibi there were 34 cases. Territory and Tyendinaga Mohawk there were 11, with one death. Pikwakanagan there was none

CBC Ottawa is doing the profiling those who have died from COVID-19 . If you would like to share the story of a loved one, please get in touch .

Transfer of COVID-19 patients from other regions to Ottawa hospitals continues. As of the most recent update Friday, there were 32 COVID-19 patients from other communities in the Ottawa ICUs.

What can I do?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario is under a stay-at-home order until at least May 20. Some experts say this should be extended.

People should leave home only for essential reasons like getting food, seeking health care and exercising. They should stay within their immediate area and province if it is not absolutely necessary to leave.

The vast majority of meetings are forbidden . Exceptions include small family activities and small religious services.

Golf courses and tennis and basketball courts are among the indoor recreation areas.

Staff ride a golf cart along a trail at a closed golf course in Ottawa on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Golf courses in Ontario are closed until at least May 20 due to COVID-19 provincial restrictions. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

Police checkpoints between Ontario and Quebecare do not operate 24/7. Officials in Ontario have the power to detain and question people if they believe they have gathered illegally.

Ontario has moved indefinitely to online learning. Day care remains open.

Most non-core businesses can only offer roadside pickups. Access to shopping malls is limited and large box stores can only sell essential items.

Gyms and personal care services are closed, while restaurants are only available for pick-up and drop-off.

Local health units and communities can also set their own rules, as Ottawa does around playgrounds and Prince Edward County is doing about travel.

Take a bike ride or a walk in one of them #OtCitythere are lots of roads or trails this weekend! But stay # COVIDWise!

Other outdoor recreation options are affected by the Stay-at-Home order.

Learn more and avoid disappointment: https://t.co/xmRWzhW3Ka pic.twitter.com/wWtGp3w8sv –@ potawacity

Western Quebec

Prime Minister Franois Legaulthas said the situation is critical in Gatineau and is urging people there to leave home only when essential.

Schools, gyms, theaters, personal care services and non-core businesses are closed until Monday in Outaouais.

Private meetings are prohibited, except for one person who lives alone seeing another family. Outdoor exercises are allowed in groups of up to eight people.

The siege from 8 to 5 o’clock in the morning

The province is allowing holiday and day camps to open this summer.

People are required to have close contact only with the people they live with, to be disguised and distanced from all other personal contacts and to leave their immediate area only for essential reasons due to a fine if they go in a yellow or green area.

Some rules start to be released on Monday: primary schools can reopen across the region, while the moving hours move later, and secondary schools and non-core businesses reopen in Valle-de-la-Gatineau and Papineau.

Distance and isolation

The new coronavirus spreads mainly through droplets that can hang in the air.

People can be asymptomatic, even after receiving the vaccine. Variants of coronavirus concern are more contagious and have been proven.

This means that it is important to take precautions now and in the future to stay home while you are sick and receiving assistance with expenses if necessary keeping hands and surfaces clean and keeping your distance from anyone you do not live with, even with a mask on.

Masks, preferably those that fit well and have three layers, are mandatory in public indoor environments in Ontario and Quebec .

OPH says residents should wear masks outside their homes whenever possible.

Members of the Colombian community of Ottawa-Gatineau wear masks as they protest against police repression in their homeland in a protest Friday at Parliament Hill. (Simon Lasalle / CBC)

People show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter Canada from the ground without penalty and have to pay for their stay in a hotel quarantine if they enter by air.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be isolated, as should those ordered to do so by their public health unit. Lengths inQuebecANDOntario.

Health Canada recommends older adults and people with basic medical conditions help with work.

Vaccine

Four COVID-19 vaccines are considered safe and approved in Canada.

The Canada Task Force said the first doses have a defense so strong that people can wait up to four months to get a second.

More than 870,000 doses have been given in the Ottawa-Gatineau regions since mid-December, including about 395,000 doses for Ottawa residents and about 170,000 in western Quebec.

Eastern Ontario

Ontariois vaccinate people over the age of 50 and their old clinics. People canonline book appointmentsor by phone at 1-833-943-3900.

The province has opened meetings for people aged 18 and over on Ottawa’s hot spot K1T, K1V and K2V zip codes.

Outside the provincial system, Ottawans in city priority neighborhoods over the age of 18 and Indigenous people over the age of 16can check for convenience and pop-up clinics onlinewith the city.

A health worker prepares a dose of vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic held inside an Ottawa Community building on May 7, 2021. (Francis Ferland / CBC)

People who are 40 years old or this year can contact the pharmacies attending a vaccination appointment. Pharmacies can offer walking vaccines if they wish.

Six Ottawa pharmacies in hotspots will offer Moderna vaccines.

Ontario has a scalable expansion plan, allowing anyone over the age of 18 to schedule an appointment starting May 24 week. About two-thirds of adults are expected to have their first dose by the end of May.

Some time this week, people who are in their 40s are expected to be able to book across the province. Eligibility is also expected to include a wider range of health conditions and types of work, such as astronaut and grocery store employees.

Local health units have some flexibility in the broader framework, so check their websitesfor details.

Western Quebec

Quebec vaccination plans cover people aged 35 and older in Outaouais, along with essential workers and people with chronic illnesses and disabilities, including pregnancy.

It is also making a gradual expansion, reaching 12-year-olds in June. His next expansion is age 30 on Monday.

People who qualify you can schedule an appointment online or over the phone. Pharmacists there have started delivering shots with appointments across the province.

Symptoms and testing

COVID-19 can range from a cold-like illness in a severe lung infection, with common symptoms including fever, a cough, vomiting, and loss of taste or smell. Children tend to have an upset stomach and / or a rash.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health can also be affected by the pandemic, AND resources are available to help .

Take some time this weekend to show appreciation for the incredible impact our mothers have had on our lives. Although we are not able to meet in person with those outside our immediate family, consider connecting virtually or by phone. # MothersDita2021 pic.twitter.com/Tus1Vbx8JF –@RCDHealthUnit

In eastern Ontario:

Anyone looking for a test should make an appointment. Check with your health unit for clinic locations and hours.

Ontario recommends testing only if you fit some criteria, such as symptoms or a certain job.

People without symptoms, but who are part of the proven strategy of the provinceyou can make an appointment at selected pharmacies.

Travelers who need a test have very few local opportunities to pay for one.

In western Quebec:

Tests are strongly recommended for people with symptoms, their contacts, and people who have been told to get tested.

People can make an appointment AND check the waiting time in the Internet

Call 1-877-644-4545 with questions, including if walking test is near.

First Nations, Inuit and Mtis:

The first nations, the Inuit and the Mtispeople, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community, are eligible for a trial in Ontario.

Akwesasne ka a COVID-19 examination site only by appointment and a curfew from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone returning to the community on the Canadian side of the international border that has been more than 160 miles away or has visited Montreal for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days.

People inPikwakanagancan book a COVID-19 test by calling 613-625-1175. Anyone at Tyendinaga anyone interested in a test can call 613-967-3603 and at Kitigan Zibi, 819-449-5593.

The Tyendinaga Council is asking people do not travel there to camp or fish.

Inuit in Ottawa can call the Inuit Acoustic Family Health Team at 613-740-0999 for service, including testing and vaccines, in Inuktitut or English on weekdays.

