Canadian International Graduates: Do not despair
Many hoped to take advantage of the stream of English-speaking international graduates that Canada launched on May 6th.
This was the most popular of the six streams introduced by Canada to allow some 90,000 additional international graduates and essential workers apply for permanent residence. Both streams of essential English-speaking workers have a quota of 50,000 combined applications while the quota for the International Graduate English-speaking course was 40,000 applications.
Given the large volume of international graduates in Canada, English speaker the graduate stream was the first to meet its quota, an achievement which was reached 25 hours after the broadcasts began to be broadcast.
Undoubtedly, there are candidates who are disappointed that they did not have a chance to submit their application on time. Common reasons why they were unable to do so include not yet having an IELTS General Training or CELPIP test score to show that they meet government requirements for English language proficiency. Some may not have been able to submit their payment bill on time (a technical defect that some candidates faced on May 6 and the morning of May 7). Others may not have been employed at the time the streams started for various reasons (e.g., they would start a new job after the broadcasts started).
Whatever the reason, such individuals should not forget the following options.
The IRCC may accept more applications under the English-speaking International Graduate course
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada (IRCC) will eventually begin reviewing 40,000 applications, a process that inevitably involves rejecting applications that do not meet IRCC criteria.
The IRCC may surprise us again.
The IRCC is not yet able to comment on this and has not made any indication of this effect, but it may eventually welcome more English-speaking graduate applicants to compensate for rejections. The IRCC has done this in the recent past after their holding Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) lotteries. Some of the lottery winners choose not to go ahead and submit applications, resulting in the IRCC then inviting new applicants.
Another possibility is that some candidates were eligible for both the graduate course and a substantial stream of employees, and decided to submit two applications (and also pay double the application fee). To increase the number of permanent residents below the graduate stream, the IRCC may choose to process such individuals under a substantial stream of workers. To date, worker streams have predictably gained much less interest than graduate streams (graduates are a much larger population in Canada than foreign workers).
If the IRCC fails to reach its quota of 50,000 below the stream of essential English-speaking workers, it may relocate those places to the graduate stream. This is an option. Another would be to increase the number of occupations acceptable under the mainstream workers, which would help more study permit holders and graduates become eligible under this temporary public policy.
It is also worth remembering that the IRCC Immigration Levels Plan is flexible and has never been placed on stone. The level plan is a guide, but in reality, the number of immigrants and their entry categories are determined by many variables inside, and outside the IRCC control. These variables include the processing capacity of the IRCC, the processing capacity of provinces and territories, the demand among immigration candidates, the ability of candidates to receive and submit their documents in a timely manner, among other reasons.
The biggest variable at the moment is coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic will continue to result in changes in the level plan. For example, there is a possibility that the IRCC will have to move even more people to Canada in permanent residence due to border restrictions that remain in place for longer. It is likely that the IRCC anticipated that the border restrictions would be lifted sometime in 2021 when it finalizes its level plan last October. However, the possibility of lifting the restrictions this year is now on everyone’s mind.
Graduates: What you can do now
Some graduates with the next scheduled IELTS and CELPIP test dates may lean towards their cancellation or postponement once the graduate stream is closed. Maybe they are not suitable for another Canadian Immigration Program now or do not want to submit an application now (e.g., perhaps they want to gain more work experience or Canadian education).
It may be worthwhile to make sure you meet all of the closed graduate flow criteria in case the IRCC decides to welcome more applications. Completing your English language test and getting all the paperwork has some weaknesses, but extreme side effects. Perhaps the only downside is that the validity of your language test may expire if you do not apply for permanent residence after two years. However, inverted, being ready now gives you a chance if the IRCC reopens its doors to this flow. Furthermore, with all your paperwork in hand, you will be prepared to submit your immigration application when you are ready.
Express Entry, of Provincial Nomination Program (PNP), and many of the over 100 different immigration routes in Canada offer an advantage to international graduates. Being prepared now, regardless of the graduate flow cap being achieved, will give you an added edge.
