OIA robotics team qualifies for world championship | tidings

Event Horizon, one of Owensboro Innovation Academy robotics teams, has been invited to the VEX World Robotics Championships to be held practically this year on May 20-22.
The team also qualified for the competition last year but was unable to participate due to the pandemic. This year, however, event organizers have developed a way for all teams to participate virtually.
The team, made up of brothers Luke Austin and Ben Austin, who are brothers, and Michael Gray is among 45 others across the state who were invited to attend.
Typically there are around 4,000 teams participating in VEX Robotics competitions worldwide. This year, there are about 2,400 in total, said OIA Engineering Facilitator Stephanie Gray, who is also the team sponsor.
Those races and tournaments take place throughout the school year and summer. Only about a quarter of those teams qualify for the national championship, she said.
There are about 600 teams competing in the championship. That number is down from previous years, Gray said.
VEX Robotics is a provider of educational and competitive robotics products for educational institutions, according to robotics arsimi.org, which runs from elementary school through college.
This is definitely an honor for students, she said. Many things have been canceled for them. I think this kind of work shows their hard work, and shows that hard work pays off.
She said the students were disappointed last year to work so hard and qualify for the world competition, only to be canceled.
The VEX Robotics World Championship “will go down in history as the first of its kind,” according to robotic education.org.
Competition is the world’s largest robotics competition organized by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation. Usually the annual competition attracts more than 30,000 entrants from all 50 states and more than 70 countries.
Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation, said in an online announcement that the foundation members were inspired by the robotics community that was constantly innovating and solving problems throughout this challenging season.
We are excited to host the first distance robotics championship to recognize their resilience, Mantz said, adding that while the event may not continue as would traditionally happen due to the pandemic, the teams will be able to compete remotely with other competitors from all over the world. Through the creative process of designing, building, and programming robots, students gain a wealth of technical knowledge and communication skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.
Event Horizon is one of five teams in the OIA.
Gray said the school could not participate in VEX Robotics without the help of community sponsors such as the Southern Star Central Pipeline, which not only provides funding for the program but also provides mentoring for students.
Each robot costs about $ 1,500, so it is expensive, Gray said, adding that advice from Southern Star employees and their help setting up local tours is invaluable.
Community support is very important to the program, she said.
