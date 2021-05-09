USA: 4 dead, 1 injured after shooting, fire in Maryland

Four people were killed and at least one was injured in a shooting and fire early Saturday morning in Maryland, according to authorities, who said the suspect was shot by police and was among the dead.
Authorities said it was not immediately clear what led to the violence on a residential street in the Baltimore suburbs and they did not immediately identify the suspect or victims.
Gail Watts, who lives on the street from where the fire destroyed at least two homes, told the Associated Press she rushed outside around 6:30 a.m. after hearing an explosion. She saw a massive fire and a man she identified as an old neighbor standing in the middle of the street.
Watts heard gunshots and saw people running to cover themselves. She said she had heard the suspect’s neighbor screaming for help. “And the other thing I know I was looking at and he had shot her and she was lying on the sidewalk,” Watts said.
Watts, who said she lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, said the suspect had been aggressive towards neighbors in the past.
“He was paranoid for a long, long time,” she said.
Another longtime resident of the neighborhood, Kweku Quansah, told the Baltimore Sun what happened Saturday morning was not “surprising.” Quansah told the newspaper he heard an explosion, went outside to check and found shots fired at him. He told the newspaper that the suspect had often confronted neighbors, who had reported him to the police.
“We do not know why he was doing it, but it has continued relentlessly. Many people tried to complain about it but nothing was done,” Quansah said.
Baltimore County Police spokesman Joy Stewart said at a news conference that officers responded to reports of a fire and an active shooter in the Woodlawn neighborhood, west of Baltimore, around 6:40 p.m.
Officers found an armed man outside and shot him, she said.
Authorities then began fighting a fire that started in a town house and spread to two others, Tim Rostkowski, a spokesman for the county fire department, told a news conference.
The building where the fire started, as well as an adjoining one, collapsed, Rostkowski said, and a third apartment was severely damaged.
“We have this fire that happened. We also have this suspect who was armed. How are all connected, it ‘s really too early to tell at this point,” Stewart said.
Police initially said the death toll was three. In a Saturday afternoon update, they said that in addition to the suspect, two men and a woman had died. They added that another man had been taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
An on-site investigation and search for possible additional victims was ongoing. A news conference was expected Saturday night.
