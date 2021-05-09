Tens of millions plunge into poverty in Covid-ravaged India

After plunging into his savings to overcome India’s premature blockade last March, Manoj Kumar was just raising his head above the water again earning Rs 600 a day as a construction worker at the Goa resort.Hed left long enough for a trip last month to his native village in Bihar about 1,490 miles away for a wedding. He is still there, stuck in one of the least developed states, as a second severe wave of Covid-19 causes the worst health crisis in the world and prevents his return. On a lucky day, hell has some weird jobs that reach it up to Rs 300. But there are not many of those jobs left. So he borrowed to feed and clothe his wife and three children.It is now all in the hands of the gods, said Kumar, who told his wife to cut spending on items such as lentils, cooking oil and clothes. I do not know when I will return. My family is worried and does not want me to come back as cases are also growing in Goa.Kumar, 40, is one of millions of migrant workers in India’s large, unreported informal sector, which accounts for half of its $ 2.9 trillion domestic demand-driven economy. A prolonged Covid wave is cutting incomes and wiping out the savings of people like Kumar, posing the risk of a double whammy for Asia’s third-largest economy still struggling to recover from the recession caused by the years-long pandemic. last.

The government estimates that India’s gross domestic product shrank by 8% in the year ended March, its biggest contraction since 1952. Many economists are cutting their forecasts for the current fiscal year as unemployment and savings rise. decreasing diminish the chances of a double-digit increase. Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, lowered his forecast to 9.8% from 11% previously. Fitch Solutions sees the economy expand by 9.5%, a forecast that is below the Bloomberg consensus of about 11%.

A retreating Covid-19 blast will hamper India’s economic recovery, said Singapore-based Roache. The country is already facing a permanent loss of output versus its pre-pandemic path, suggesting a long-term output deficit equivalent to about 10% of GDP.

With the recent increase caused by a new coronavirus seed, total infections in India have risen to 21.89 million, a third of which have increased in just the last three weeks. The daily death toll reached a record 4,187 on Saturday. Experts have warned that the crisis could worsen in the coming weeks, with a pattern that predicts up to 1,018,879 deaths by the end of July, quadrupling from the current official figure of 238,270.

Tough and unexpected

As new travel restrictions are set in some of the nation’s largest economic centers to contain the blast, India’s poor are likely to bear the brunt again, as they did in 2020. They have not yet recovered from the stalemate. ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in late March last year. The harsh and sudden move caused an exodus of migrant workers from cities such as Mumbai and New Delhi as they traveled hundreds of miles to reach home.

People like Kumar usually work without contracts and often for a small amount. The so-called informal economy in India employs approximately 411 million workers, according to estimates by Jeemol Unni, a professor of economics at Ahmedabad University, who relied on government surveys of the National Bureau of Statistics to reach the number. While the low-wage farm sector employs most of them, construction comes second with about 56 million.

Unprotected by unions and politicians, these workers often lose material to governments. Once they cover their daily expenses, they have little left to pay for health care and medication in a dangerous situation, especially when a pathogen is taking life and sending thousands to intensive care in overcrowded hospitals that lack beds.

Immerse yourself in savings

Economists warn of the depletion of household savings and declining incomes will have an impact on domestic consumption, which accounts for nearly 60% of GDP. A study by Nikhil Gupta, an economist at Mumbai-based brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., found that household savings in India fell to 22.1% of GDP in the quarter to December, from 28.1% in the three months ended in June last year. Full-year figures show that India’s savings growth has lagged behind as the US, UK and Japan, he said.

A slower growth of household savings, coupled with similar or slower decline in consumption, confirms the weak income growth in India, Gupta said. If so, the contribution of closed demand to growth recovery would also be limited in India compared to other nations.

Data showed the unemployment rate in April rose to nearly 8% from 6.5% in March, with more than seven million leaving the workforce last month, according to data from the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Pvt., A firm private research.

As a result of all the riots that started last year, income inequality is deepening in India. A study by the Pew Research Center has shown that about 75 million people have fallen into poverty since the onset of the pandemic. The second wave is set to suppress some more. For the study, Pew considered daily income of Rs 150 or less as weak, Rs 151 to 750 as low income and Rs 3,750 and above as high income.

A study by Azim Premji University in Bangalore showed even more alarming figures. About 230 million individuals slipped below the national minimum wage threshold of Rs 375 during the pandemic, she said.

Although India may still emerge as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, it will also be one of the most unequal countries, Oxfam said, a nonprofit organization.

Stephen Schwarzman, chairman of Blackstone Group Inc., said in an interview last month that he was confident about India’s long-term prospects. The private equity firm, which has plowed billions of dollars into the country and owns many of the great towers of nations’ offices, said it would speed up its activities in the country. We will invest more in the next 10 years than we did in the previous period, he said.

Duvvuri Subbarao, a former governor of the central bank of India, said the squabbles faced by informal economy workers could undermine India’s long-term growth prospects. Inequalities have intensified because the formal sector has almost normalized while the informal sector remains desperate, he said.

The slow growth would be bad news for workers like AK Singh, who was a chef for a monthly salary of around Rs 20,000 at a restaurant in Mumbai. He recently fled to his hometown of Gorakhpur in northern India to start a tire business, for which he was waiting for a loan.

I used some of my savings and the money I got from my last salary, he said. But there is also a deadlock here over the past week. My store was hardly open for two days during the week. What will we gain from this?