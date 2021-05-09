As supplies of COVID-19 vaccines grow across the country, most provinces and territories have released details on who can expect to receive a stroke in the coming weeks.

The military commander who handles the logistics for Canada’s vaccine distribution program says enough vaccines will be delivered to give a first dose before Canada Day to every Canadian over the age of 12.

Major General Dany Fortin says this if the provinces follow the advice to delay the second doses by up to four months.

He also warns that it depends on the lack of production delays again.

Health Canada currently expects 23 million doses of Pfizer (20.2 million), Moderna (2.1 million) and Oxford-AstraZeneca (1.65 million) in May and June. Six to eight million more doses of Moderna are expected, but the company has not confirmed exactly what it can ship after being plagued by ongoing production delays.

Provinces initially suspended giving AstraZeneca photos to people under the age of 55 based on the advice of an advisory committee, but their recommendation was changed on April 23 to reflect that shooting is safe for anyone aged 30 and over.

Health Canada authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 and 15 on May 5, the first approved vaccine for young children. It was already authorized for persons at least 16 years of age, while other vaccines are all authorized for persons at least 18 years of age.

There are almost 33 million Canadians over the age of 12.

Here is a list of inoculation plans across Canada:

Newfoundland and Labrador

Residents aged 55 to 64 have access to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

People 55 and older, indigenous adults, people considered extremely sensitive and rotating workers, truck drivers and flight crew have access to Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

—

New Scotland

Meetings are now available for people aged 45 and over for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Appointments are open for the province’s first vaccination clinic, starting Monday, May 10 at Dartmouth General Hospital.

The province has also expanded access to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for residents aged 40 to 64 years.

—

Prince Edward Island

People in the province aged 30 and over can now book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The eligibility age for booking appointments will be lowered to 16 on Monday, May 10th.

People 16 years of age and older who have some basic medical conditions, a pregnant woman and qualified family members can also get the vaccine.

Starting Monday, May 10, people aged 50 and over who want the Moderna vaccine can book an appointment with partner pharmacies. On May 24, the right to age will be reduced to 40 years.

People 55 and older who want the Astrazeneca vaccine can now book appointments with partner pharmacies.

—

New Brunswick

As of May 4, access to COVID-19 vaccines has been extended to people over the age of 50.

Individuals 12 or more who have two or more selected chronic health conditions are also eligible.

Officials said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to people aged 40 to 54 by 30 April.

—

Quebec

Quebec lowered the vaccine age to 35 on May 6 and has promised to open appointments for all adults by mid-May.

The province previously announced that it is gradually expanding access to vaccines for the rest of the general population in the age range.

Appointments will open for Quebecers in descending order of age dropping by five years every two or three days until May 14, when they will be available to people aged 18 to 24.

The provincial health minister says Quebecers 12 to 17 years old will be offered the first dose of COVID-19 by the end of June and will be fully vaccinated by the time they return to school in September.

Quebec has also expanded the availability of AstraZeneca for people aged 45 years.

—

Ontario

The Ontario government is expanding access to COVID-19 vaccines throughout the province.

He lowered the acceptability of vaccines for some groups on May 6 to residents aged 50 and over, those with high-risk health conditions and a number of employees who could not work from home became all acceptable.

Newly qualified workers include those in the education, childcare, food and manufacturing sectors.

People aged 18 and over can now book vaccination appointments if they live in hot postcodes.

The Peel Region, which has been severely affected by the virus, is offering vaccines to all residents aged 18 and over, not just those in hot spots.

Nearly 150 pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to all adults in virus hotspots across the province.

Ontario says it expects 65 percent of adults to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

The province has also said that if the vaccine supply holds, it expects to make those 18 and older eligible for a stroke at mass sites in the province by the week of May 24th.

—

Manitoba

Manitoba is using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for all indigenous people aged 18 and over and others aged 35 and over. These are available through several channels, including so-called supersets in larger communities. Health officials plan to continue lowering the minimum age, little by little, until the age of 12 by May 21st.

All front-line police officers and firefighters, regardless of age, are already qualified. All adults who are pregnant, receiving disability services in the community or working in a healthcare setting, including outpatient clinics and the province’s vaccine store, can also make an appointment

The province is also allowing anyone 40 years of age and older to get an Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies and medical clinics, subject to availability. People 30-39 years old can get a stroke if they have some basic health conditions such as chronic liver failure or severe overweight.

The province is also vaccinating all adults in high-risk areas, including the north of the province and many neighborhoods in Winnipeg and Brandon.

—

Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan residents aged 32 and over now have the right to book their first COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

And this age threshold will be lowered to 29 on Monday 10 May, 26 on Wednesday and 23 on Friday 14 May.

All adults in the Far North, as well as front-line workers with proof of employment, are also eligible.

The province previously expanded its vaccine distribution plan to people in the most vulnerable groups to include all pregnant women and 16 and 17 year olds who are considered clinically extremely vulnerable.

Saskatchewan also lowered the age at which people can get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to 40 by 55 years.

The province says all Saskatchewan residents over the age of 12 will be eligible for vaccinations until May 20.

Officials say most Saskatchewan residents over the age of 18 can expect their first stroke by the end of May.

There are machine and walking vaccination clinics in communities throughout the province. And there are plans to expand the distribution of pharmacy vaccination pilots in the province as more doses become available.

—

Alberta

Every Albertan aged 30 and over is now eligible for a vaccine. And starting Monday, May 10, the qualifying age drops to 12.

For the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, the province reduced the minimum age to 40 out of 55. For those living in the hot spots of Banff and Lake Louise, as well as in the Regional Buffalo Wood District, the age for AstraZeneca is 30 years.

More than 250 pharmacies are offering immunizations. Ten medical clinics across the province are also providing photographs as part of a pilot project.

About 15,000 workers at 136 meat packing plants across the province can take shots at clinics, pharmacies and clinics in the country.

Alberta has said it is extending the time between the first and second dose to four months. But some cancer patients are able to book a second dose 21 to 28 days after the first.

—

British Columbia

The province is joining other jurisdictions in Canada in the possible deployment of the Pfizer vaccine for 12-17 year olds.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the government is looking at ways to immunize young people with their first dose by the end of June now that Health Canada has approved the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.

British Columbia health officials are also looking into whether they can reduce the 16-week waiting time between the first and second shots for most people with more vaccines arriving this month.

All adults over the age of 18 are eligible to register for vaccinations through the province’s Get Vaccinated program, with 40 or more guests booking appointments from next week.

BC has lowered the age for those eligible to take the AstraZeneca hit to 30, starting with those in ‘hot’ communities and adding appointments to pharmacies as supplies improve.

The Fraser Health region, where COVID-19 cases are highest in the province, is offering all food workers 18 and older to be immunized with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. He says workers should provide proof of their employment when they arrive for an appointment.

—

Nunavut

Nunavut has opened vaccines for anyone 18 years of age and older.

He is also offering shootings to rotation workers coming from Southern Canada.

The territory had been waiting for the first and second dose vaccines to be completed by the end of April.

—

Northwestern territories

The Northwest Territories are now offering vaccinations to young people aged 12 to 17 years.

Territory, which has used only the Moderna vaccine, has recently exchanged some of those with doses of the Pfizer product, which Health Canada has now approved for anyone younger than 12 years old.

The government says just over 1,100 doses of Pfizer arrived in the territory from British Columbia on May 4th.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available through online bookings for 12-17 year olds in the capital.

It will not be offered to adults in the territory, but the Moderna vaccine is still available.

—

Yukon

Yukon residents aged 18 and over, with a few exceptions, are now eligible for vaccinations.

More than 55 percent of the territory’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Health officials say this means they can reduce operating hours at the Whitehorse vaccine clinic.

Deputy Health Minister Stephen Samis says they will reduce surgeries and focus some efforts on other vaccines, including pre-kindergarten vaccines and routine pediatric vaccines.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 9, 2021.

Canadian Press