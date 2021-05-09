Washington News briefly





Hill requires filling work of the religious messenger U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., And U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., Sent a letter to President Joe Biden last week urging him to appoint an ambassador general for Religious Freedom International soon opportunity “. The position was previously held by former U.S. Senator Sam Brownback of Kansas. The International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 established the State Department’s Office of International Religious Freedom, which is headed by the ambassador. In their letter, Hill and Lankford said support for religious freedom “has historically been an area of ​​sincere bipartisan support and agreement in American foreign policy.” The attacks on Rohingya in Burma, Uighurs in China, and Christians and Yazidis in Syria and Iraq “only underscore the importance of expanding and strengthening the international commitment to U.S. religious freedom,” the letter said. “The United States is a beacon of hope and freedom and we must continue to be a leader in drawing attention to and responding to religious persecution wherever it occurs,” the letter said. The radio host speaks Cotton for the ’24 race Talk show host Hugh Hewitt is listing U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., On the “top tier” of potential presidential candidates for the 2024 Republic. “Cotton will be a serious contender, capable of good and high visibility in the Senate,” Hewitt wrote last week. Others he elected include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The five were scheduled to appear at an event with Republican donors Friday night in Austin, Texas. On Thursday, Cotton spoke to students at McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, later getting involved in a question-and-answer session attended by former Whitewater Attorney Kenneth Starr and Waco Mayor Dillon Meek. 2 lawmakers to take the price of achievement The American Conservative Union Foundation is awarding the Conservative Achievement Award to two members of the Arkansas congressional delegation. U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs received an 89% score from the organization. U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro won an 87%. Full ratings and a list of votes are posted at: http://acuratings.conservative.org/. Instead of looking at a legislator’s entire voting record for the year, the organization singles out votes it deems particularly important. Sometimes, the list also includes non-voting behavior. This time members of the House of Representatives, including Westerman and Crawford, were given extra points in support of an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the victory of then-President-elect Joe Biden in Pennsylvania. House members who failed to sign a summary of court friends in connection with the case were penalized. Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Texas had no right to challenge the election results of a sister state. Are you planning to visit the nation’s capital? Do you know something that is happening in Washington, DC? Please contact Frank Lockwood at (501) 908-5204 or [email protected] Want to get the latest from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette office in Washington? Available at Twitter, @LockwoodFrank.

