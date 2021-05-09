Local Election 2021: Workers Nick Johnson elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough









Louis Ashworth

Dr. Nick Johnson of the Labor Party has been selected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and will replace current Conservative Mayor James Palmer. While Palmer won the first preference votes, he did not have a majority, so the count passed to the votes of the second preference. After the second round of counting, Johnson had enough votes to win the election. Mayoral elections use a complementary voting system where voters rank two candidates in order of preference, so that the second-round votes of the two most popular candidates were counted and added to the initial count of the first-round votes. Here is the overall result for the Mayor of @CambsPboroCA, including second-round Lib Dem vote transfers. The big Labor vote in Cambridge and a smaller victory in the South Cambs surpassed the Conservative lead in the other four districts. pic.twitter.com/liDFB1VN1Z – Phil Rodgers (@PhilRodgers) May 8, 2021 In his victory speech, Johnson said: It’s a bit of a surprise. I want to say thank you for all the hard work that has been done throughout the region, ensuring that democracy is offered here in Cambridgeshire today. I wanted to make a difference, I wanted to make a difference, he said of his goals, what Id wants to see in all of politics – the three Cs of compassion, cooperation and community building. Johnson is one NHS doctor and local counselor. In his speech he said I have been doing local politics for almost a decade but I am in the heart and will always be an NHS doctor and I am very proud of that role. The vote for the candidacy for Mayor took place in the local elections on Thursday (06/05). City and County councils were also elected, as was the police and crime commissioner. There were three candidates for Mayor of Cambridgeshire this election. Liberal Democrat candidate Aidan Van de Weyer was knocked out after the first round of vote counting as he received fewer first-round votes. IN last mayoral election in 2017 The Conservative Party Palmer won after the second round vote, while the Liberal Democrat candidate came in second and the Labor candidate last in third. Total turnout in the mayoral election in all six Cambridgeshire councils was 36.99%. Conservative Darryl Preston, meanwhile, has been selected Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner. The count again went on second round of voting, which found Nicky Massey of Labor coming second in the election. In an interview with Cambridge Independent during the campaign, Preston said he would reduce crime by recruiting many more police officers, preventing crime from [investing] in early intervention schemes and other initiatives, and creating safer routes by [cracking] down speed to reduce accidents. Varsity is the independent newspaper for the University of Cambridge, founded in its current form in 1947. To maintain our editorial independence, the print newspaper and the news website receive no funding from the University of Cambridge or its constituent Colleges. Therefore, we are almost completely dependent on advertising for funding, and during this unprecedented global crisis, we expect to have several difficult months and years ahead. Despite this situation, we will see creative ways to see the service of our readers with digital content and of course in print as well. Therefore, we are asking our readers, if they wish, to make a donation of as much as 1, to help with our operating costs at least until this global crisis is over and things start to return to normal. Thank you very much, all of us here Varsity I would like to wish you, your friends, family and all your loved ones good health and safety a few months in advance.







