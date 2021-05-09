China will set up the ‘dividing line’ at the Everest summit on COVID fears







Photo Photo: Light illuminates Mount Everest, during sunset in Solukhumbu District also known as Everest region, November 30, 2015. REUTERS / Navesh Chitrakar / File Photo reuter_tickers

This content was published on May 9, 2021 – 14:11

Beijing (Reuters) – China will set up a “dividing line” on top of Mount Everest to prevent the joining of COVID-hit Nepalese climbers and those climbing from the Tibetan side as a precaution, Chinese state media reported on Sunday. The Everest base camp on the Nepalese side has been hit by coronavirus cases since late April. The Nepalese government, hungry for tourism revenue, has not yet canceled the spring climbing season, usually from April to early June before the monsoon rains. It was not immediately clear how the top line would be implemented, a small, dangerous and inhospitable area, the size of a dining table. A small team of Tibetan climbing guides will climb Everest and set up the “dividing line” at the summit to stop any contact between climbers on either side of the summit, the Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the head of the sports bureau. Tibet. A group of 21 Chinese nationals are on their way to the summit on the Tibetan side, Xinhua reported. Tibetan guides will set the dividing line before their arrival, the state news agency said, without describing what the line would look like. It was also unclear whether the Tibetan guides would be the ones implementing the “division,” or whether they would stay in the so-called death zone, where many lives were lost due to lack of oxygen, to keep the line. The 8,848-meter peak is a small pile of snow with barely enough space for half a dozen climbers and guides at any given time. China has not allowed any foreign climbers to climb the Tibetan side since the outbreak of the new coronavirus last year due to concerns of infection. Tourists in the scenic Everest area in Tibet are also forbidden to visit the base camp on the Tibetan side. Mainland China on Sunday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 on May 8 – all involving travelers arriving from overseas – seven days earlier. Nepal reported 9,023 new cases on Friday, the country’s largest one-day increase. (Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Giles Elgood)

