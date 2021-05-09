India turns to former military doctors as rising COVID causes stalemate





India will recruit hundreds of former military doctors to support its overburdened healthcare system, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday as the country faces COVID-19 record infections and death amid calls for a complete blockade across the country . About 400 medical officers are expected to serve on contract for a maximum of 11 months, the ministry said in a press release, adding that other defense doctors had also been contacted for online consultations. COVID-19 cases and deaths have been recorded every two or three days. Deaths rose by more than 4,000 for the second day in a row on Sunday. (Global Case and Death Chart) Many Indian states have imposed severe roadblocks over the past month while others have announced restrictions on public movement and closed cinemas, restaurants, pubs and shopping malls. But pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a nationwide blockade as he did during the first wave last year. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a “complete, well-planned, warning” blockade instead of banning sporadic night schedules and restrictions imposed by states for several days at a time. “IMA is surprised to see extreme lethargy and inappropriate action by the health ministry in fighting the agonizing crisis posed by the second devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said in a statement Saturday. Relatives react as healthcare workers pull a stretcher carrying the body of a person who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease into a mortuary in Ahmedabad, India, May 8, 2021. REUTERS / Amit Dave Read more Dr. Anthony Fauci, a senior coronavirus adviser at the White House, said Sunday that he had advised Indian authorities that they should be shut down. “You have to shut down. I believe some of the Indian states have already done it, but you have to break the broadcast chain. And one way to do that is to shut down,” Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” television program. . Modi is battling criticism for allowing large rallies at a religious festival and holding large election rallies over the past two months even when the COVID-19 issues were big. The health ministry reported 4,092 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 242,362. The new cases rose to 403,738, simply shy of the record and raising the total since the pandemic began to 22.3 million. India on Saturday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 number of 4,187. The Institute for Health Measurements and Assessment estimates that India will see 1 million deaths from COVID-19 by August. Read more With an acute shortage of oxygen and beds in many hospitals and overcrowded morgues and crematoria, experts have said the actual number of cases and deaths with COVID-19 may be much higher than reported. The world’s largest vaccine-producing country has completely vaccinated just over 34.3 million, or just 2.5%, of its 1.35 billion population on Sunday, according to data from the government portal Co-WIN. (Global Vaccination Schedule) Support has come from all over the world in the form of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, fans and other medical devices. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos