Some countries change guidelines for the AstraZeneca vaccine

But in some rich countries where the supply of those vaccines has been more limited, doses of AstraZeneca have been offered to people over the age of 30, showing a wide variation even between rich countries in vaccination campaigns.

On Friday, the UK vaccine advisory body said the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca, which has raised concerns among health experts over its possible link to rare blood clots, should not be given people under 40 years old. Previous guidelines suggest that the vaccine should preferably not be given to people under 30 years of age.

In Canada last week, members of a panel of national experts referred to vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as the preferred option as previously elected officials had encouraged citizens to get the first vaccine available, which for some age groups AstraZenecas was shot.

A healthcare worker administered a Covid-19 vaccine at a runway in Toronto on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, German officials on Thursday took the opposite measure, saying they would make the vaccine available to all adults after having previously limited it to those 60 years and more, as it sought to speed up a vaccination campaign that had begun. a slow start.

AstraZeneca has been trying to gather the data needed for an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the US, and on Friday people familiar with the matter said they could skip that step in favor of pursuing an application. longer-term for a full license to sell purpose. The U.S. government and public health officials have said they have ample supplies of other vaccines that are already authorized for use.

Health officials point out that as the pandemic decreases in certain countries, estimates about the benefits of getting a vaccine change.

British officials said Friday that while the risks of suffering from sparse blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine are small, they now outweigh the risks of someone under the age of 40 suffering a fatal Covid-19 case. The overall vaccine safety calculation has not changed, said the UK drug regulator.

They said unvaccinated individuals under 40 should receive alternative vaccines, where available and only if this does not cause significant vaccination delays.

Raywat Deonandan, an epidemiologist at the University of Ottawa, said it is reasonable for expert advice to change as new evidence emerges and officials should be open to the public for what they know and recommend.

But he said officials could try to communicate both the risks and benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine, adding to the confusion and potentially eroding public confidence.

He said confusing messages had surfaced in Canada: Last month authorities in many parts of the country began allowing people in their 40s and early 50s to book appointments for the AstraZenecas vaccine. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has consistently said the best vaccine is the first available, was among those registered.

However, the day Mr Trudeau received his blow, the panel of experts, called the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, said it had preferentially recommended RNA vaccines produced by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. She said the AstraZenecas vaccine should be offered to those 30 years and older who do not want to wait and for whom the benefits outweigh the risks.

The panel last week said individuals needed to be aware of their options in order to make an informed choice whether to be vaccinated with the first available vaccine, or to wait for an RNA sender option. .

The only message that really spread [in past weeks] accept the first vaccine offered to you, said Prof. Deonandan. Now have you heard OK to wait for the best dose? This is a slap in the face.

Canada’s official public health chief, Theresa Tam, said she did not see government and panel advice as different.

Everyone is trying to provide the best information so that everyone can make a decision, said Dr. Tam.

Michelle Baysan, who wrote on Twitter about getting her vaccine last month, said she was concerned about the tone change.

Now I’m anxious that I injected something into myself that is not the best option, said the 43 – year – old from Richmond, British Columbia. Still, she added that she was happy to have received a dose of the vaccine.

The Canadian Advisory Panel said the risk of vaccine-induced thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia, or blood clots, was about one in 100,000. As of May 6, Canada had reported 11 cases of blood clots and three deaths related to blood clots. She had administered more than 2 million AstraZeneca hits since May 1st.

In the UK as of April 28, 242 cases of blood clots have been reported in people receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. They resulted in 49 deaths. So far the first 22.6 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Britain.

Britons are usually not given a choice of which vaccine to take, unless they are in a younger age group, with doses allocated based on what is available and can be easily stored and administered. Opinion polls and data on vaccines suggest concerns about blood clots that have not damaged the British willingness to be vaccinated.

Other countries have seen more hesitation. In Australia, where the AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for those 50 and older, a survey by Essential Research found that 37% of all adults said they would be willing to receive the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine, while 27% said they would be willing to take only Pfizer. Only 3% of respondents said they would get the AstraZenecas vaccine but not Pfizers, and 14% said they did not want to get the vaccines either.

In Europe, just over a third of Germans and 23% of French people said they considered the AstraZeneca vaccine safe, according to a recent poll by YouGov.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials have said a 10-day ban on administering the Johnson & Johnsons Covid-19 vaccine, which has also been accompanied by infrequent blood clots, has made some Americans more reluctant to take it. ‘was vaccinated.

Heather Badenoch and her husband Paul Gratton after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Canadians’ confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine rose sharply during the second half of April, a survey by the Angus Reid Institute suggested, corresponding to the period when many Canadas Generation X members, or those born between 1965 and 1980, signed up for meetings. Doses of that vaccine were previously prescribed to people over 55 in most provinces, but intake was slowed, experts said, prompting a gradual expansion in younger age groups.

General Xers was posting selfies of their inoculations and encouraging others to take pictures. A survey conducted between April 20 and 22 found that 52% of Canadians who were willing to be vaccinated were satisfied with receiving the AstraZenecas vaccine, up from 41% at the beginning of the month.

Heather Badenoch, a 45-year-old Ottawa resident who spent three days trying to hook up an AstraZeneca appointment at booked pharmacies, said she was happy to have a protection, especially since her husband and mother-in-law would be considered two at high risk if they were to contract Covid-19.

Zero regrets and is pleased to have antibodies, Ms Badenoch said last week.

—Jason Douglas and Max Colchester contributed to this article.

