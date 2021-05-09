Tunisia begins week of strict COVID blockade | Coronavirus pandemic news





More than 500 people are currently in intensive care in Tunisia, an unprecedented level in the North African country.

Tunisia on Sunday began a week of coronavirus restrictions covering the Eid holiday as hospitals struggle to stay afloat amid rising cases of COVID-19. Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Friday that Tunisia was going through the worst health crisis in its history and that health facilities were in danger of collapsing. By next Sunday, mosques, markets and non-essential shops should be closed, family or cultural gatherings and celebrations are banned and people are barred from traveling between regions. An overnight curfew starts at 7pm (18:00 GMT) instead of 10am, and is in effect until 5am. Schools have been closed since mid-April. Shops along Tunisia’s central street, Habib Bourguiba Avenue and in the old city, all closed on Sunday, an AFP news agency correspondent said. But the videos shared on social media seemed to show almost normal activity in some other parts of the country, including people without masks and disrespecting social distance. The Eid al-Fitr holidays that mark the end of Ramadan are traditionally a time when Muslim families and friends get together. This year, the holiday is expected to start on Thursday. Tunisia, a country of nearly 12 million people, has officially registered more than 319,000 cases of coronavirus and 11,350 deaths. More than 500 people are currently in intensive care, an unprecedented level in the North African country. The country has set up field hospitals to deal with the influx of patients. She is also struggling to meet her oxygen needs and has called for help from European countries and even neighboring Algeria, battling her health crisis. A vaccination campaign launched in mid-March, a month later than planned, is moving slower than expected. The number of patients in hospitals has almost doubled in just one month, said Amen-Allah Messadi, a doctor in the COVID-19 countries’ scientific task force. He added that oxygen consumption was multiplied by four or six. The situation is very serious, he said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos