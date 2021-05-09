Cases per week dive for the first time in four weeks





For the first time in more than a month, the number of new Covid-19 cases per week decreased, with the district registering 25,860 new cases between May 3 and 9, lower than the 27,358 new cases registered during the week previous, between April 26 and May 2 Since April 4, there has been a steady increase in the number of cases per week, with cases increasing by 2% around the end of March to around 27% in early May (see box). The last time cases per week plunged was on April 4, when 1,098 cases were registered between March 29 and April 4, lower than the 1,589 cases registered between March 21 and 28, according to data from the health department. Officials attributed the drop in cases per week to the implementation of a blockade in Gurugram. On May 1 and 2, Gurugram was among the nine most affected districts in the state, due to which the Haryana government initially implemented a weekend blockade in nine districts, after which a one-week blockade was implemented on May 3 across the state. . A combination of the blockade by the Haryana government and the efforts of the district administration and various government bodies in the city has likely been a major contributor to this decline in Covid-19 growth along with the support of residents (who are deciding “While this decline is encouraging, we know the Covid-19 situation is not yet fully under control, and ongoing efforts are being carried out to limit its spread and prevent people from contracting it,” he said. Dr. Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner. According to the data, since April 4-11, the weekly increase in the percentage of cases has remained consistently higher than the previous week. Between April 26 and May 2, the city saw a 26.48% increase in cases compared to the previous week. But this week, between May 3 and May 9, the increase in cases was 19.79%. Data from the district administration daily health bulletin also supports this latest downward trend. On April 29, the district recorded its highest overnight peak in cases, at 5,042 new cases, but since then, the district recorded more than 4,000 cases in a single day in just four other cases. On Sunday, the city recorded 2,842 cases, the lowest one-day increase in cases since April 20, when the city recorded 2,344 cases. Although the peak in cases has taken a downturn, various studies and experts have linked the second wave of Covid-19 to peak between mid-May or next month. Both for the State Bank of India (SBI) research report and for the three-member national committee of Covid-19 supermodels, formed by the central government to make predictions about the spread of the pandemic and follow its trajectory , the second wave is expected to peak in mid-May. However, a report by CLSA, a foreign capital market company, notes the peak in June.

