Telangana CM increases Covid War





The Telangana government on Sunday set the rope on nearly 50,000 students who have recently completed MBBS for coveted assignment and reduce the burden on medical front line fighters amid rising infections in the state. Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao decided to invite applications for qualified medical students to treat patients with covid-19 at a high-level Covid-19 screening meeting on Sunday in Pragathi Bhavan. In addition, Rao has instructed medical and health officials to immediately appoint doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and other paramedical personnel and use their services for the next two to three months. He instructed doctors to be paid with respectable salaries as the state should adequately recognize their valuable services amid the crisis. He also called for these students to be given a weight grade when they are appointed to government jobs. The Prime Minister called on doctors, qualified nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and paramedics to come forward and offer their services by applying to official government website. The meeting was attended by Ministers T Harish Rao, E Dayakar Rao, Deputy Chairman of the State Planning Commission Vinod Kumar, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar Chief Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Secretary (medical and health) Rizvi, special CMO Officer (Covid) Rajasekhar Reddy, Director of Health Sri Srinivas Rao, DME Ramesh Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Karunakar Reddy University of Health, MD of TSMSIDC Chandrashekhar Reddy, Gangadhar Technical Advisor and others. Super specialty hospitals in Warangal and Adilabad Rao also instructed to immediately open two super specialty hospitals in Warangal and Adilabad with a capacity of 250 beds each. Medical and health staff should be appointed to Kakatiya Medical College in Warangal and RIMS Adilabad earlier, he said. Chief Secretary (Finance) Sri Ramakrishna Rao was ordered to issue 28 Rs Crore to hospitals immediately. Rs 8 Crore under PMSSY awarded to Kakatiya Medical College and Rs 20 Crore for RIMS Adilabad. Rao instructed officials to immediately take action to appoint a total of 729 medical staff members – 363 staff for Warangal Hospital and 366 staff for RIMS Adilabad. The Prime Minister also asked about oxygen, hospital beds, Remdesivir injections and other supplies of covid-19. Medical and health officials informed him that there is no shortage of oxygen supply and Remdesivir in the state. Medicines and other medicines, including 7,393 beds in government hospitals – 2,470 oxygen beds and 600 ventilator beds. Rao noted that Remdesivir injections should also be made available in private hospitals and instructed officials to take the required measures. He also spoke with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and briefed him on measures taken by the state government to curb the spread of covid-19 infections. The Prime Minister also suggested that the rapid spread of the virus should be identified and the vaccine administered as soon as possible. Vaccine guidelines need to be relaxed so that cab drivers, vehicle drivers, conductors, suppliers of LPG gas cylinders and workers going out for daily work need to be put into a special category and vaccinated, he said. The center should look into this and help states limit the main spread of the virus, he added. The union health minister responded positively to the prime minister’s suggestions and assured him that he would discuss the matter with the prime minister. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

