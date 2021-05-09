Victory over the corrupt mafia leads to Naya Pakista: Prime Minister

JEDDAH:



Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the country was going through a crucial moment in its history and victory in the ongoing fight against the “corrupt mafia and status quo” would lead to the creation of ‘Naya Pakistan‘

He made these remarks while addressing a special session on Roshan Digital Account, which was attended by the Pakistani Community in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Prime Minister, who is in a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, said his government’s war was aimed at establishing the rule of law in the country.

“It is a crucial moment, the old status quo and the mafia were resisting and trying to save themselves. “But the public supported my party and the government in the fight for the rule of law,” he added.

The humanity-based system survived and ensured prosperity while “the rule of the jungle leads nowhere,” he said. “Those countries thrived where there is a rule of law and justice,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister said the corrupt elements had joined in their efforts to save their skins.

“No one can stop this change, because of the mass awareness. Social media has brought a significant change as information moves very fast. “Youth and social media have been key components of our party’s success,” he said.

Because of my government’s efforts, the country is moving in the right direction to achieve its true destiny, he added.

Appreciating the role of some 9 million Pakistanis abroad in the country’s prosperity, he said, they had great potential and had been the greatest asset.

He said their potential had not been fully exploited and no attempt had been made in the past to pursue them to invest in the country.

The Prime Minister said that the country’s economy was stabilizing after going through the most difficult times with the continuous strengthening of foreign exchange reserves.

He mentioned that the government was making efforts to further offer Pakistanis abroad various products like Roshan digital account because the world was changing at a rapid pace with the use of the latest technology.

Read also: Prime Minister Imran, the first lady does Umrah, kisses Hajr-e-Aswad

For his visit, the Prime Minister praised the leadership of Saudi Arabia that has always supported Pakistan in the most difficult times.

“They supported Pakistan and provided deferred payment oil, similarly, the UAE also supported the country, otherwise, Pakistan would have made the default, bringing serious consequences,” he noted.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, the prime minister said, fragile economies suffered around the world, adding to neighboring India, the daily loads of issues were rising to an alarming level.

Pakistan was among the few countries that had navigated the Covid scenario with much difficulty, he said, adding that Pakistan’s exports were growing and the economy was recovering.

The prime minister said the country’s economic indicators were showing improvement. The construction industry was providing jobs and the low-cost housing simulator would provide housing facilities for low-income groups.

Before him, there was no concept of such a housing structure in Pakistan, the government was slowly and gradually opening such facilities.

Earlier, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir informed that so far, more than 100,000 accounts had been opened under the Roshan digital initiative.

He said the country’s current account was now in surplus and reserves had risen to over $ 16 billion.