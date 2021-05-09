Israeli court delays deportation of Palestinian families to East Jerusalem





JERUSALEM The Israeli Supreme Court on Sunday postponed a decision on whether to evict six Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem after the attorney general asked for more time, in part because of the tensions the case has caused. The court would decide on Monday whether to uphold an eviction order for families in the Sheikh Jarrah Palestinian neighborhood of East Jerusalem at a hearing many feared would spark a wave of unrest. Instead, the case was postponed for up to 30 days to allow Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to review it. For many Palestinians, the plight of families has become emblematic of a broader effort to drive Palestinians out of parts of East Jerusalem and past Arab relocations to occupied territories and within Israel. Since the beginning of the month, the prospect of deportations has sparked daily protests, arrests and confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police and Jewish extremists.

Tensions peaked at the Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem on Friday night, where police officers hurled stun grenades and rubber bullets as worshipers tried to pray, and worshipers threw bottles and stones. Some of the shocking grenades landed on the mosque. The Israeli government has argued that the Sheikh Jarrah affair was a private real estate dispute between Palestinian families and a secret Jewish Jewish group. Two decades ago, a group of residents bought the land on which Palestinian homes were built in the 1950s. But the intervention of attorneys general signaled that the case had become a political and diplomatic responsibility for Israel, sparking a wave of anger, not only from Palestinians, but from American politicians and European and Arab capitals. The attorney general said in a statement that the case raises sensitivities, a reference to tensions caused by the upcoming court hearing. For the affected residents, the Supreme Court decision provided little relief. Abdelfatah Skafi, 71, whose family is one of those under threat of deportation, said it was merely a delay.

He said he did little to prevent the wider eviction of hundreds of other Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem, which many Palestinians consider a form of ethnic cleansing, with some rights groups seeing it as a form of apartheid and agency. of the rights of the United Nations. say is a potential war crime. This is not just about the situation for my family, said Mr. Skafi. It has to do with the situation for all Palestinians in East Jerusalem. Some city officials deny that replacing Palestinian families by Jewish settlers constitutes a resettlement strategy. Sheikh Jarrah is not a political dispute but a legal dispute over land ownership, said Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a deputy mayor of Jerusalem. But others in the city leadership say it is part of a joint effort to strengthen Jewish control of East Jerusalem and prevent it from being assigned to future peace negotiations of a Palestinian state. Another deputy mayor, Aryeh King, said Friday that it was of course part of a broader strategy for deploying Jewish strata across the eastern half of the city. The purpose, Mr. King said, is to secure the future of Jerusalem as a Jewish capital for the Jewish people. Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed it.

Settlers in the neighborhood consider Palestinians kidnappers on land that was historically owned by Jews. They said the court ruling on Sunday was a sign of the government’s weakness.

“I’m very sorry that the Israeli government is afraid of violence by some young Arabs,” said Yonatan Yosef, a columnist living in Sheikh Jarrah. But he promised that the settlers would continue their efforts to force the Palestinians to leave the neighborhood. The Israeli people will return to their land and those who do not want this should go home, Mr. Yosef said. Peace Now, a campaign group documenting the deportation of Palestinians to East Jerusalem, estimated that 200 Palestinian properties in strategic locations near the Old City of Jerusalem, housing several thousand residents, were at risk of eviction. As many as 20,000 Palestinian homes across the city are under threat of demolition, according to Peace Now. Restrictions on building permits in East Jerusalem have forced Palestinians to leave the city or build illegal homes vulnerable to demolition orders. The dispute at Sheikh Jarrah began in 1876 when the land was under Ottoman rule. That year, Palestinian owners sold a plot in Sheikh Jarrah to two Jewish faiths, an Israeli court has ruled. The earth houses the tomb of a revered Jewish priest from antiquity, Shimon HaTzadik. Jordan seized the plot in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war and built dozens of homes there to house some of the hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees who had fled what became Israel. After Israel invaded East Jerusalem in 1967, it eventually returned the properties of Sheikh Jarrah houses to the Jewish faiths. The trust later sold it to right-wing settlers, who have since tried to evict residents. Some families have already been evicted, while others are at various stages of the trial.

The case has highlighted the imbalance of who can reclaim the land in Jerusalem. In East Jerusalem, Jews are allowed to reclaim property that was under Jewish ownership before 1948. But Palestinian families have no legal mechanism to reclaim land they owned in West Jerusalem or elsewhere in Israel. The Israelis defend politics on the grounds that changing it would undermine the Jewish character of the worlds of the Jewish state alone. Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting from Rehovot, Israel and Iyad Abuhweila from Gaza City.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos