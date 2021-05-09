Saudi Arabia urges Muslims to watch the Eid crescent on Tuesday





JEDDAH: A new survey has found that Saudis reduced their participation in social events by more than 70 percent amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The results were part of a recent telephone survey by the Saudi Center for Opinion Polls that surveyed a random sample of 1,190 people aged 18 and over during Ramadan.

Saudis also reduced visits to relatives by 46 percent and friends by 54 percent, the center found. During Ramadan, 42 percent of people maintained regular levels of exercise, while 39 percent of respondents said they watched less television.

The findings also revealed a 39 percent increase in cell phone use and that 52 percent of people spent their time on other fun activities.

Speaking to Arab News, Arwa Meer, an administrative supervisor at a hospital in Jeddah, said she had reduced her social activities due to the nature of her work environment.

Last Ramadan, I was working for the entire COVID-19 siege and closure period. Even if I had time, I would not see anyone because I was in constant contact with COVID-19 cases. “It was something that made me refrain from seeing anyone,” Meer told Arab News.

However, this year has also created a similar situation, she said. There is potential exposure to COVID-19 cases as I continue my work in the hospital. Some of my colleagues became infected, so this led me to abstain from social gatherings and visits even more. Even with my family at home, I try to avoid physical contact with them as much as possible, as a precaution against infecting anyone if I was a carrier.

When asked if her visits to friends had also changed, the supervisor said the pandemic forced her to become less social.

She added: The pandemic has made us all a little less social actually. It’s been a long time since Ive seen my friends. I see them maybe once a month. This Ramadan, I did not see my friends at all, not for iftar or sahar. HIGH LIGHT The results were part of a recent telephone survey by the Saudi Center for Opinion Polls that surveyed a random sample of 1,190 people aged 18 and over during Ramadan. Sharing the same feeling, 28-year-old Talal Al-Shammari from Jeddah said it is natural that family visits will decrease during the current circumstances.

No one wants to be put in such a situation to get infected in the first place. “Everyone is afraid of their family members over themselves,” he told Arab News. No one would ever want to harm his relatives or friends, especially the elderly, those with a weaker immune system or children.

The survey found that online shopping was unaffected during Ramadan when compared to previous levels.

Meanwhile, 68 percent of people surveyed reported that higher levels of advertising during Ramadan did not influence their purchasing decisions. Another surprising result is that the majority (79 percent) were reluctant to eat in restaurants during Ramadan, the survey said.

Other results found that total hours of sleep during Ramadan increased by only 25 percent of respondents, while most respondents said they did not significantly change their lifestyle during Ramadan.

The survey also found that 58 percent of people did not notice a change in their mood or emotions during the period.

Work discipline remained the same for 81 percent of people, as well as working hours for 79 percent of respondents.

The Saudi Center for Opinion Polls is a non-profit organization authorized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and the Ministry of Trade.

