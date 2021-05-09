Assassination attempt, drug trafficking charges in Moose Jaw





The Moose Jaw Police Department responded to a 911 call Friday at Moose Jaw on Block 800 of 4th Avenue NE. Photo by Evan Radford / Regina Leader-Post

Content of the article A man from Edmonton faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, following an incident at Moose Jaw. Yonis Asefaw, 25, was arrested after the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a 911 call Friday at Moose Jaw on the 800 block of 4th Avenue NE. Members of the MJPS patrol sector arrived and, according to a MJPS press release, learned that there had been a physical altercation between two men and a woman inside the house. Police say a man fired a handgun at the other man but was not hit. The victim suffered only minor injuries during the physical altercation. Police say Asefaw was found hiding a loaded pistol, as well as possession of nearly 16 ounces of cocaine with a road value of approximately $ 45,000 and approximately $ 6,000 in cash. Members of the MJPSs criminal investigation section continued the investigation, the press release adds, and found evidence at home supporting the charge of attempted murder.

Content of the article Asefaw was also charged with six counts of firearms and possession of a controlled substance for trafficking purposes. He was arraigned Monday in Moose Jaw County Courthouse. A 48-year-old woman, Moose Jaw, was charged with assault and released on bail at a later date. All parties involved have been identified and / or arrested. Police say there are no longer any public safety concerns regarding the incident. Moose Jaw police respond to fatal crash Fundraiser for the historic Moose Jaw church is unveiled News seems to be flying towards us all the time. From COVID-19 updates to politics and crime and everything in between, it can be hard to keep up. With that in mind, Regina Leader-Post has created an Afternoon newsletter that can be delivered daily in your inbox to help make sure you are up to date with the most vital news of the day. Click here to subscribe.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos