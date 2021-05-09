The extraordinary life of former Mayo TD Henry Coyle, all in the cause of Irish freedom





In the first article in a series marking the centenary of the Independence War in Mayo, Gerry Coyle tells the extraordinary story of his late father’s involvement in the conflict and the great personal award he paid My late father Henry served as Mayo TD for the North Mayo constituency as a representative of Cumann na nGaedheal from August 27, 1923, until May 9, 1924, when he was disqualified after being sentenced to three years in prison for what I consider a from the greatest acts of political ill-treatment in the history of the state he fought to create. In order to record the record of his extraordinary life and his great contribution to the Irish freedom struggle with his courageous efforts in Ireland and the UK, I am concluding a book about his extraordinary life and times . And, yes, it was extraordinary in many ways. The book, to be published later this year, details the story of the Erris native and the IRA Commander’s involvement in the cause of Irish freedom and his subsequent complete mistreatment by the Irish State, to which he fought so hard for them. achieved. His leading role in the War of Independence resulted in his arrest in Scotland on 4 December 1920, after a long police pursuit through the Scottish countryside. In his vehicle, police discovered the largest shipment of explosives, weapons, ammunition, fuses and detonators ever discovered by police on British soil. The cargo was one of many coming to Ireland to be used in the Irish War of Independence. My father was responsible for purchasing and transporting war materials to Scotland after being appointed to the role by General Michael Collins, to whom he remained a trusted and loyal lieutenant. He was also a member of the Collins Intelligence Committee. The previous Saturday night, November 28, 1920, he had taken part in the Liverpool fires when 17 warehouses and five wooden yards were burned, causing millions of pounds of damage to the city. The burnings in Liverpool were in retaliation for the massacre on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park and the burning of cork by Blacks and Tans. My father remains one of the forgotten heroes of Ireland’s war for independence and I intend to set the record once and for all in my book. His story is a turmoil, sadness, regret and tragedy. And his life began to reach some level of normalcy in later years after he met and married my wonderful mother, Molly Ginty, from Dooriel to Ballycroy in 1937. For the purpose of this publication, I am recalling the challenging speech he delivered during his trial, along with 15 others, on conspiracy charges in an Edinburgh court in March 1921, in which nine of the accused were found guilty, with some, including my father, being sentenced to up to five years of criminal servitude. He had previously been acquitted in a Liverpool court in connection with the aforementioned burns in the city. Henry Coyle and 16 other IRA Sinn Fin members were photographed during their release from Peterhead Prison, Aberdeenshire, on February 13, 1922.

His words at the Edinburgh Court summed up the character of man in many ways. He told the judge: I am the only person responsible for everything that has happened. I have no problem what I suffer or what punishment I suffer for the sake of justice, as I know I am suffering for the sake of justice, but I do not want to see anyone else suffering for everything I have done. I do not want to deny anything I have done. If I have any regrets it is not about what I did but that I was deprived of the opportunity to do more. Nor do I want to deny my membership in the Irish Republican Army. I am a soldier of that army and I am proud of that. Of course, it is being said during this trial that the Irish Republican Army is an illegal organization. But, in my opinion, it is not so. Ireland has as much right to an army as any other country and I, like everyone else, have a right to my beliefs. The Irish people have been provoked and, if it had not been, there would have been no problems. Even the learned lawyer in his speech to the jury said that the citizens of every country have the right to choose any form of government they want “by constitutional means”. By the same constitutional means, the Irish people choose their form of government in the general election of 1918. But what was the result? The parliament created by those constitutional means was declared illegal and the elected representatives of the people were imprisoned for no other reason than that they represented the people. Now is the Irish people being provoked? All we are asking of England is what belongs to us and nothing more. We were fighting for our country, our homes and our freedom. However, who our invaders are there is no need to ask. “I do not believe in taking lives even though the lives of Irish men have been taken from England for hundreds of years – except for the hundreds of thousands of Irish people who have sacrificed their lives for England in all its wars and battles.” Many years later, in June 1964, my father wrote a letter to the Western People in response to a number of articles and memoirs by Sean Mor Lynchehaun and John P. McPhillips, who were former members of the old IRA who were located in Scotland and England during the 1920s This, I believe, is the only time my father wrote or spoke publicly about his very active involvement in the cause of Irish freedom and the War of Independence, until my tape interviews with him in the 1970s. For a short letter it contained an amazing and fascinating insight into a largely forgotten piece of Irish history. He also referred by name to some of the other great heroes, who are part of the forgotten Irish freedom fighters, those who fought gallantly and bravely behind enemy lines, and who fearlessly carried the war to the heart of the British Empire. The following is an excerpt from a transcript that appeared to the Western People on June 27, 1964. He wrote: I want to give all the credit to Sean Mor Lynchehaun and John P. McPhillips and all the others who helped lead the war to the camp of the enemies whose services were most valuable and truly commendable worthy. The work done by Irish men across the water was no small factor in bringing members of the British government to their senses and proving to them that the battle would not only take place on Irish soil and that the people of England and Scotland would have to carried the great burden. When I mentioned Irish men there, I should have included an Irish woman as well they certainly did their part as well as the men. The trial in Liverpool was the first major Sinn Fin case in England, as it was later called, and the British government sent Attorney General Sir Gordan Hewart to lead the prosecution for the crown. He was one of the British representatives who subsequently signed the Treaty along with Lloyd George, Winston Churchill and Lord Birkenhead. “Few thought during this trial in early 1921 that he would sign a peace treaty with the hated rebels before the end of the same year.” I am intrigued by the trials and tribulations of my father’s life and now it is time to set the record for so many things and remembering all the good he has done. (Gerry Coyle is an elected Fine Gael member of the Mayo County Council). * This series of articles is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media under the initiative of the Decade of Saints 201202023.

