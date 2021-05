Limetree says there is no sulfur dioxide near the plant, the National Guard finds high levels

Oil refinery installations in Limetree Bay were seen in St Croix, United States Virgin Islands on June 28, 2017 when they were owned by Hovensa. Photo taken on June 28, 2017. REUTERS / Alvin Baez /

Limetree Bay said Sunday air quality testing near the U.S. Virgin Islands refinery found zero concentrations of sulfur dioxide, hours after the National Guard said it found high levels of the chemicals during its testing. Schools in St. Croix closed for the second time in a month last week after residents smelled it and many reported physical symptoms like headache, nausea and eye burns. Three residents sought medical attention at the local hospital, according to a government health official. Read more “This air monitoring revealed zero hydrogen sulfide concentration, zero sulfur dioxide concentration and zero hydrocarbon concentration,” Limetree said Sunday, adding that the results were shared with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources. Industrial hygiene specialists conduct air monitoring starting Friday through Saturday evening at five locations west and northwest of the refinery, Limetree said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday. The civil support team said on Saturday that its preliminary readings from Friday afternoon to Saturday morning found elevated amounts of sulfur dioxide in the air near the refinery, but “readings carried out outside other facilities on Saturday did not provide any reading of raised of harmful chemical constituents “. Maintenance at one of the refinery units, a cocker unit that updates refining waste, was causing “light hydrocarbon odors,” a Limetree spokesman said last week. In April, the U.S. Department of Virgin Islands Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) determined that the refinery was releasing excess sulfur dioxide due to the burning of hydrogen sulfide, causing the early smell in DATA. Air monitoring instruments from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency arrived Saturday, according to the Virgin Island Government House. They will be deployed throughout the island to conduct ongoing air quality monitoring “in support of confirmation of the exact source of the aroma”. The government said the team’s investigations focus on the refinery but has not ruled out other sources of fragrance. Limetree agreed to resume sulfur dioxide monitoring, days after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notified the company it was in violation of the Clean Air Act but denied the violation. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos