Baby whale stranded in the River Thames ignites desperate rescue mission in London

A desperate rescue has been launched after a small whale was trapped along the River Thames.

Hundreds of people gathered in Richmond Lock and Weir on Sunday evening after the mammal, believed to be a Minke whale – between three and four meters long – was blocked.

The whale got into trouble as it was washed ashore in the lock after swimming all over London.

Videos showed her being knocked down by a man while a veterinarian was conducting a check on the riverfront, before the Royal National Ship Institute (RNLI) arrived at the scene to cheer around 9pm.







The beach whale, which some witnesses have claimed may be 19 meters long, was spotted earlier in the day swimming in the Thames under the Barnes Bridge.

Jake Manketo, 20, from Richmond, said: “Everyone here just hopes to get it out.

“We could not believe our eyes when we first saw the poor feline, not every day something like this happens in Richmond.”







The whale is said to be still alive but stuck in the locks of the lock ship while emergency personnel work to free it.

Fire crews were also photographed at the scene, along with British service Divers Marine Life Rescue.

It is believed that the whale was first spotted at noon a few miles above the river near the Barnes Bridge.

A spokesman for the Port of London Authority, which owns and operates the blockade, said: “At around 7pm on Sunday, a small whale, approximately 3-4 meters long, believed to be a Minke whale, was locked in Richmond Lock and Weir.







PLA staff have been working to help the water whale along with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue.

“The whale is still alive and the Metropolitan Police are working to keep the public away from the water’s edge.”

The spokesman added that the situation “is not good”, although there is no “immediate danger” to the whale.

Minke whales are the smallest of the large whales, growing to about 10 feet[10 m]tall.

Commonly found throughout the North Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

Their range extends from the edge of the Arctic ice during the summer to near the equator during the winter.

One man wrote on Twitter: “Stunning – and rather sad – sight of a whale (baby Minky ???) stuck in the Richmond Lock Bridge … The vet present and a large crowd of people wanting to return to river! “

Another wrote: Save the animals now here – hopefully they will be able to help the poor boy!

Someone else said: This is a very lost whale.

Has passed all over London in the Richmond blockade.

A witness at the scene described the whale as ‘not moving much’, saying it looked trapped.