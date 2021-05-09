Iceland volcano lava enthusiasts thrill visitors

The volcano is only 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the Icelandic capital Reykjavik



Iceland’s Fagradalshraun volcano stands still for a spell before suddenly throwing melted red lava geysers high into the air, visible from the capital Reykjavik in a terrifying display.

The volcano, which came to life in mid-March in the Geldingadalir valley near Mount Fagradalsfjall, has attracted visitors from all over the world, many of whom are moving as close as possible to the perimeter of safety set to protect against hot rock splashes.

“Incredible is incredible to see,” said Henrike Wappler, a German woman living in Iceland, standing with her daughter on the edge of the volcano.

Astonished by the “power of the earth”, she told AFP on Saturday during her fourth visit to the site: “I feel small so close to this power but I’m not afraid.”

Until a week ago, volcanic activity was steady and low, but now it is alternating between quiet magic and frantic eruptions.

A geyser was measured at more than 460 meters (1,500 feet) at dawn last Wednesday, according to the national meteorological office.

Powerful eruptions throw rock fragments called tefra, some still hot, that sit several hundred meters away from the crater, which is located in an uninhabited area on the Reykjana Peninsula in southwestern Iceland.

A low roar precedes the next blast, a noise that “reminds me of a kind of airplane,” said Freyja Wappler-Fridriksdottir.

It was among more than 2,500 people in the country on Saturday, keeping away about 500 meters (yards) from the crater safety radius ranging from 400 to 650 meters depending on wind speed.

“Not every day can we go to see a volcano so close. It ‘s really amazing and so beautiful,” she said.

Bjarki Brynjarsson, 25, was thrilled by the alternation of sleep and rage.

“I’m just waiting for the bomb to explode,” he joked.

Despite external appearances, the volcano’s activity is ongoing, said volcanologist Magnus Tumi Gudmundsson.

“Magma is leaking all the time,” Gudmundsson told AFP. “This is not uncommon and this is normal behavior. It is, if there is anything, less common to have a very continuous flow with no pulses.”

Primitive

The eruption, which began on March 19, is the first on the Reykjav .n Peninsula in more than eight centuries, and it has been nearly 6,000 years since the last activity in the exact location.

Since the original eruption in the Geldingadalir valley (Eunuchs in English), several new vents have opened up.

Volcanologists have predicted that the activity will continue for several months if not decades.

But they are sure that the explosion is not superficial at all, coming from the Earth’s crust.

“This is the most primitive lava we’ve seen since the last ice age,” about 10,000 years ago, said Edward Marshall of the Earth Science Institute.

