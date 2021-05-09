The positive assessment of the IMF is seen as a vote of confidence in the Saudi reform strategy

DUBAI: Economic policy makers sometimes feel a little upset when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) comes to town.

The 77-year-old global financial institution is not a regulator in the strict sense of the word, but has the power to make a positive or negative decision on how those policy-making ministers, central bankers and officials are running their economy.

In extreme circumstances, the IMF may approve or maintain findings that could potentially save lives from an economy in crisis. Under more normal circumstances, his decision could have a major impact on the international credit ratings that all countries use when entering global capital markets.

When the IMF mission ended its visit to Saudi Arabia last month, there must have been at least a pile of fear among economic policymakers in the Kingdom as they awaited the IMF’s official decision on how to address their pandemic and economic shocks. related to it in 2020.



The oil sector has benefited from Kingdoms’ role in rebalancing global markets through OPEC +. (AFP)

There was no question that resource-rich Saudi Arabia should seek IMF financial assistance, but since the organization had not conducted its usual annual visit in 2020 devastated by the coronavirus, there was plenty of ground to cover after a year of change radical policies to address the sharp recession that followed the pandemic outbreak.

As it turned out, there was no need for Saudi officials to worry at all. The final statement, when it came last week, was a vote of confidence in how they had handled the major challenges posed by the pandemic.

More than that, it was a strong support of the Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the Kingdom economies away from oil dependence.

Independent economists were not surprised by the positivity of the IMF. Nasser Saidi, former chief economist at the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), told Arab News: The country has been proactive in launching a series of reforms despite the pandemic and low oil prices. The public health system has proven to be resilient.

IMF experts were categorical. Authorities responded quickly and decisively to the COVID-19 crisis. Strict early health control and mitigation measures have limited cases and fatalities, and the vaccination program has progressed well in recent months, they said.



Polish tourists hear a guide while visiting the King Abdulaziz Museum in Masmak in the old quarter of Riyadh. (AFP)

The experts added: The fiscal, financial and employment support programs introduced by the government and SAMA helped mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Saudi businesses and workers.

A key reason for this performance, concluded the IMF visitors, lay in the Vision 2030 reform plan that has been in place since 2016, aiming to modernize the Kingdom’s economy and create a more dynamic, entrepreneurial private sector for it. occupy the place of government spending as the economic driving force.

Reforms under Vision 2030 have played a key role in helping the economy navigate the pandemic. Efforts to establish a strong inter-agency coordination and governance structure, the increasing digitalisation of government and financial services, reforms to increase labor market mobility, and strong fiscal and financial policy advocates all equipped the economy to manage the crisis, said the IMF.

All indicators are moving in the right direction. Real GDP growth is projected at 2.1 percent this year, representing a dramatic reversal from the 4.1 percent decline in 2020. In the critical non-oil sector, the main measure of the success of the diversification plan Real GDP growth was returned to the second half of 2020 and signs are that this will continue in 2021.

Non-oil growth is forecast by the IMF at 3.9 percent this year and another 3.6 percent. Inflation, often a major concern for the IMF, will be a manageable 2.8 percent next year, while unemployment another key indicator for the diversification strategy fell to 12.6 percent for Saudi nationals at the end of last year.

Moreover, the role that Saudi Arabia has played in the OPEC + cut-off strategy to rebalance global markets will pay off this year and next, as oil GDP recovers to 6.8 percent growth next year when the supply of oil returns to normal with higher crude prices.

Kingdoms fiscal policy makers also received a slap in the face from the IMF. The deficit widened in 2020 to 11.3 percent of GDP (4.5 percent of GDP in 2019) as oil revenues fell and spending needs increased, and it was quietly financed by new borrowing and the withdrawal of government deposits. The deficit will fall to 4.2 percent this year, the IMF said, lower than the official forecast.

Some of the controversial measures introduced during the pandemic, such as the tripled level of VAT, as well as the abolition of cost of living allowances and domestic energy price subsidies, are all important contributors to the planned fiscal adjustment and do not should be changed or delayed.

IN NUMBERS 3.9% Projected non-oil growth this year. 2.8% Projected inflation rate next year.

The work of the Ministry of Finance was recognized by the IMF. Steps are needed to continue strengthening fiscal transparency, including publishing more detailed information in budget documents and expanding fiscal data coverage beyond the central government, they said.

Mohammed Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s finance minister, praised the IMF’s assessment. Such results have been achieved despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in oil prices, sharp economic fluctuations, declining global demand, pulling growth and other challenges to which the Saudi government has risen, he said in response.



Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan. (AFP)

The IMF included the financial and capital sectors of the Kingdoms in its praises. The financial sector continues to be well regulated and supervised by SAMA, he said.

Banks are well-capitalized and liquid, despite a decline in profitability and a slight increase in non-performing loans (which remain low) over the past year.

He added: The impressive pace of capital and debt reforms has continued under the direction of the Capital Market Authority and the National Debt Management Center. These reforms are increasing capital raising opportunities for companies and investment opportunities for savers.

Saidi, the former chief economist at DIFC, said Saudi Arabia’s fiscal prudence should be complimented, in addition to efficiently tapping debt markets and structuring key energy infrastructure to finance deficits.

On a crucial topic, the gradual erosion of Saudi Arabia’s foreign reserves under the influence of pandemic pressures and the need for continued investment in Vision 2030 initiatives, the IMF was sanguine. The exchange rate bond continues to serve Saudi Arabia well given the current economic structure. SAMA’s foreign exchange reserves remain at very comfortable levels, she said.



Fiscal, financial, and employment support programs helped mitigate the impact of the pandemic on Saudi businesses and workers. (AFP)

There were some warnings from IMF assessors. To ensure recovery and foster stronger growth, policymakers must carefully manage to exit the remaining COVID-related support and pursue the long-term reform agenda under Vision 2030, they said.

They also stressed the need to continue supporting the social security network to support low-income families who may be struggling with the effect of the economic recession consisting of higher tax levels and the withdrawal of cost increases. living.

If the recovery stalls, the planned cut in government capital spending could slow down while keeping the medium-term capital spending envelope unchanged, the IMF said.



Al Ula, an ancient city in western Saudi Arabia, is developing as one of the main tourist destinations in the Kingdom. (AFP)

Above all, it is important to maintain the momentum of economic reform. Increasing the competitiveness of Saudi workers in the private sector is crucial to the success of the reform agenda. Developing a competitive and diversified private sector will be difficult if Saudi workers’ wage expectations are not commensurate with their productivity, IMF assessors concluded.

According to Said, the pace of continued growth depends on global oil markets and the future model of the virus, but the signs are as good as the IMF conclusions.

Saudi Arabia’s growth prospects with continued macroeconomic stability and prudent fiscal stance will encourage increased domestic and foreign investment in addition to domestic investment and household consumption, he said.

_______________

Twitter: @frankkanedubai