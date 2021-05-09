Alexander Murakhovsky, the former chief physician at the Russian hospital that treated Navalny, has disappeared





Alexander Murakhovsky is the current Regional Minister of Health of the Omsk region – promoted to this position in November last year – after his treatment at Navalny Hospital in the emergency hospital no. 1 of Omsk.

Local police in Omsk told TASS Murakhovsky was reported missing Saturday after fleeing a hunting ground in a forest in an all-terrain vehicle on Friday and has not been seen since.

A statement issued by the Omsk Regional Interior Ministry which did not name Murakhovsky said police officers were searching for a man who went missing in the Bolsheukovsky district of Omsk Oblast: “On May 8, 2021, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Omsk region received a message that in the village of Pospelovo, Bolsheukovsky district, a resident of Omsk, born in 1971, left the hunting base on an ATV going to the forest “For about a day, acquaintances of the missing made independent efforts to find the man, after which they reported the incident to the police,” the statement said. The statement said search and rescue efforts are underway including emergency services, police, national guard, hunting inspectors and volunteers: “The searches are quite complicated by the difficult terrain, the presence of wetlands,” the statement added. TASS reported to local police that an all-terrain unmanned vehicle was found and a helicopter and drone were involved in the search efforts: “For the study of impassable marshy areas of the terrain, an off-road technique was involved. A helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved. As a result of search activities, a missing ATV was found 6.5 km from the hunting base. Continue.” told TASS a source from the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry for the Omsk Region. Murakhovsky was the chief physician at Omsk No. 1 Emergency Hospital when Navalny was admitted to the hospital’s acute poisoning unit on August 20 after falling ill on a plane flying from Siberia to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Murakhovsky gave numerous press reports at the time of Navalny’s hospitalization and told the media that the “main working diagnosis” for the Kremlin critic was “a metabolic disorder that caused a sharp drop in blood sugar.” When Murakhovsky was promoted to Omsk regional health minister in November 2020, Navalny ridiculed the move on social media, saying at the time: “You lie, fake test results, you are ready to please bosses in any way – you get an award and a promotion “. In February 2021, Sergey Maximishin, who was the deputy chief physician of the Siberian hospital where Navalny was treated, “suddenly” died at the age of 55. As the main deputy doctor of the hospital for anesthesiology and resuscitation, he was one of the oldest doctors in the hospital. Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief of staff, confirmed at the time that Maximishin was responsible for treating the opposition leader during his visit to a hospital in Omsk – specifically his medical-induced coma. Navalny was placed in a medical-induced coma and eventually evacuated to the German capital Berlin, where he spent five months recovering from poisoning after exposure to the military-grade nerve agent Novichok. Rustam Agishev – another senior doctor who worked at Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1 also died in March this year. According to a statement issued by the hospital at the time, 63-year-old Agishev suffered a stroke in December last year and did not recover from it. It is not clear if Agishev had anything to do with Navalny’s treatment.

