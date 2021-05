Algeria to impose restrictions on street protests

ALGIERS (Reuters) -Algeria will ban any protest that has no prior approval, she said Sunday, an action apparently aimed at mass weekly demonstrations that toppled a veteran president in 2019 but have continued to demand a more thorough purge of governance elite Photograph Photograph: Demonstrators march with banners and flags during a protest demanding political change, in Algiers, Algeria April 9, 2021. REUTERS / Ramzi Boudina The Interior Ministry said all protests would need a permit specifying the names of the organizers and the start and end times of the demonstrations. Failure to comply with these procedures will result in violations of the law and the constitution, which denies the legitimacy of the march and it will be necessary to deal with it on this basis, the ministry said. Such restrictions, even if permission were granted, would imply the appointment of particular individuals as formally responsible for a protest movement so far without a leader. The measures are in line with a clause in a new constitution adopted by Algerian voters in November last year, in a referendum that drew only 25% turnout, requiring organizers to provide preliminary information before the demonstrations. Some protesters believe the restrictions are intended to end all street marches. They are looking for reasons to justify any decision to stop the marches, said Ahmed Badili, a member of the leaderless protest movement known as Hirak. The restrictions come ahead of the June 12 snap-election that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected in December 2019 in a vote boycotted by the protest movement, vowed would be fair and transparent. Thousands have marched every Friday since February after a nearly year-long hiatus during which protests were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mass protests erupted in February 2019 after then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika said he would run for a fifth term, bringing hundreds of thousands to the streets. Bouteflika resigned in April 2019 but protests continued as marchers demanded the removal of the entire ruling elite, an end to corruption and the military to give up politics. While Tebboune has publicly hailed the rallies as a moment of national renewal and offered dialogue with the movement, security forces have stopped protesters, drawing criticism from rights organizations. Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Additional reporting by Lamine Chikhi; Edited by Giles Elgood and Angus McDowall

