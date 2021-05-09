Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign agreement to establish Saudi-Pakistan High Coordination Council





JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have signed an agreement to establish the Saudi-Pakistan High Coordination Council. Ahead of the visit, the Pakistani Cabinet on Tuesday approved the creation of the council, a body set up to modernize bilateral co-operation between the two countries to remove obstacles to investment agreements signed during the Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan in February 2019. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the field of combating illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors. #SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/6yr0Z3W6Eq SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) May 8, 2021 Representatives from both countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on the illicit trafficking of narcotics, psychotropic substances and chemical precursors, the Saudi news agency SPA reported. Another Memorandum on financing eligible projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transport, water and communications between the Saudi Development Fund (SFD) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was also signed, Al-Arabiya TV reported separately. A Framework Memorandum for financing eligible projects in the fields of energy, infrastructure, transport, water and communications was signed between the Saudi Development Fund (SFD) and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/pfHuHqK6eP SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) May 8, 2021 The two leaders also witnessed the signing of agreements increasing co-operation for people sentenced to deprivation of liberty and crime prevention. #_ | #_ .. #____ # pic.twitter.com/lDTI2uceMY (@spagov) May 7, 2021 Khan arrived in the Kingdom on Friday evening for a three-day visit at the invitation of the crown prince, who was present at Jeddah airport to receive him and the first lady. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the foreign minister and other cabinet members. The Pakistani crown prince and leader held extensive talks on bilateral, regional and international issues in Jeddah, a statement from Pakistan’s foreign office said. The two leaders reaffirmed the strong and historic ties between the two countries firmly rooted in common beliefs, common values, mutual trust and a long tradition of mutual support, the statement said, adding that both sides agreed to strengthen , further deepen and diversify existing bilateral political, economic, trade, defense and security ties. This section contains the relevant points of reference, located in (Field of Opinion) Special emphasis was placed on increasing Saudi investment in Pakistan, co-operation in the field of energy and increasing job opportunities for Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, the statement said. Saudi Arabia is home to more than two million Pakistanis who pay billions of dollars home each year. On regional issues, Khan outlined his vision for a peaceful neighborhood. He commended the Crown Prince for efforts and initiatives aimed at strengthening and promoting regional peace. Khan stressed the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir and stressed the importance of a peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He also said Pakistan had made continued efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan, the statement reported. The Afghan issue is important in the region against the backdrop of foreign troops withdrawing from neighboring Pakistan after a two-decade-long war, which ends with the Taliban controlling large parts of the country. During the talks, issues related to the environment and climate change were discussed and the Prime Minister reportedly praised the initiative of the crown princes of Green Saudi Arabia. Khan reportedly also invited the crown prince to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, the foreign office said. On Friday, Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, whose official visit preceded Khans, held talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and reviewed bilateral ties. He also discussed defense co-operation with the Saudi military chief of staff.







