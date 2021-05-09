International
The EU could benefit from negotiations on separate trade and investment pacts with India
The decision by India and the EU to rebuild the stalled bilateral trade and investment agreement (BTIA) in three separate agreements could favor the latter with its focus on having an investment pact with India after making a similar agreement with China .
At the first Indo-EU leaders’ meeting on Saturday, the two sides agreed to resume talks separately on trade, investment and geographical indications (GIs), which were previously part of the BTIA before talks collapsed in 2013 after six years. negotiations.
We agreed to resume negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would respond to current challenges. We agreed that to create the required positive dynamics for negotiations, it is necessary to find solutions to market access issues for a long time. We also agreed to start negotiations for an independent investment protection agreement. “We also agreed to start negotiations on a separate agreement on geographical indications, which can be concluded separately or integrated into the trade agreement, depending on the pace of negotiations,” according to a joint statement by India and the EU.
Following the Cairn and Vodafone tax disputes, the EU is under strong pressure from member states to conclude a high quality investment agreement with India that protects their investments in India and includes a strong mechanism for resolving investor-state disputes with which India is against, “a trade official affiliated with a government – run think tank said on condition of anonymity.
The EU had raised strong opposition after India unilaterally terminated its 57 bilateral investment treaties (BITs), including those with EU members. India unveiled a new BIT model in December 2015, aiming to replace its existing BITs and future investment treaties, as foreign investors decided on international arbitration alleging discrimination and citing India’s commitments to others. in bilateral treaties.
GI should have been part of a chapter of intellectual property. The EU has demanded automatic recognition of their GIs as alcoholic products and cheese. Most of India’s GIs are textiles and handicrafts, which the EU may not recognize. The EU will only recognize agricultural GI. If the deal is along the line of mutual recognition of other agricultural GIs, it is hard to see that India benefits. Our law does not have any provision for automatic recognition of GI by other countries. “Someone has to go through the application process at the patent authority,” he said.
However, a comprehensive agreement is difficult as negotiations could stall in many areas such as e-commerce, said Arpita Mukherjee, a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.
“In this way, at least we can close some agreements, which can be implemented in the end,” she said.
Trade is now a more troubling issue than in 2013 when negotiations broke down, said Biswajit Dhar, a professor of economics at JNU. Previously, there was no political commitment on the part of the government to protect the industry. “Right now, there is a political commitment through initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and production-related incentive schemes (PLI),” he said.
The focus seems to be more on the process than on the substance, said a former trade secretary on condition of anonymity.
“Currently, this seems to be a political board to be seen to move away from inertia in trade agreements,” he said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with the Mint. Download our Application Now !!
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]