Australian Muslim children are getting acquainted with fasting during the month of Ramadan. Here is what they say about it

While young children are excluded from fasting in the Islamic month of Ramadan, many Australian Muslim families say it is good to start talking to their children about this tradition.

Shazma Gaffoor, a lover of two girls aged five and seven, told ABC that her children were curious and started fasting on their own.

“It was not more about me teaching than about those who basically looked at us,” Ms. Gaffoor said.

“They were more curious about the way we fast.”

Ms Gaffoor said it was important to listen to her children’s “signs” before letting them participate by abstaining from food and drink from sunrise to sunset.

“Because if not, it just gets forced and they are doing it for the wrong reasons,” she said.

This year is the second year her seven-year-old Shahanahas fasts for Ramadan though not for a month, which began on April 12 and most likely ends on May 12.

“Fasting is sometimes difficult, sometimes easy,” Shahana said, adding that she always looked forward to toasting when the sun went down.

Last year, she received a certificate from her aunt for fasting for five days during Ramadan.

This year Ms. Gaffoor said her daughter had already fasted for eight days so far.

Shahana (right) and her sister Ayana are already learning about fasting and Ramadan. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

Dr Rubina Hameed, a Melbourne-based pediatrician, said, for children, fasting is voluntary “with younger children encouraged to do a few small fasts during the day” according to their ability.

She said studies have shown permanent fasting helps repair and cell growth by lowering insulin levels and increasing growth hormone.

“Children copy what adults do. If adults do it the right way, children will learn the right habits for life,” she said.

“So introduce (fasting) by being a good role model by eating healthy food in the right portions, having a positive attitude towards food and drink, teaching them to be grateful for food and rewarding them, and praised for it. “

She said that fasting helps reduce total calorie intake and increase metabolic rate, therefore it helps in weight management which can also benefit a number of children.

The meaning behind fasting

The AIA School in North Coburg was unable to hold an iftar dinner last year due to the COVID-19 blockade in Victoria. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

Traditionally, children are expected to start fasting for Ramadan after reaching puberty.

But Ms Gafoor told her it depended on the ability of her children.

“If Shahana would not fast all day or could not spend a few hours, I would be completely fine with that because it is showing me that this is her capacity,” she said.

“But I think having a conversation about it is great when they are really young.”

Belal Assaad is a teacher and student counselor at the Australian International Academy of Education (AIA), a Muslim school in Melbourne.

Mr Assaad said it was important for children to learn about the values ​​and morals behind fasting before allowing them to do so.

“Fasting is not only spiritually good for teaching children but it is also a healthy way to get used to good diet and have a discipline on how to monitor their eating habits,” he told A B C.

But they do not necessarily fast from dawn to dusk like adult Muslims, Mr Assaad said.

Belal Assaad says there is a misconception that Ramadan is only about not eating and drinking. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

“Children are not forced to fast because they have a growing body and will have to eat and drink for their food,” he said.

He said abstaining from eating and drinking, which was “very natural, permissible and even good for ourselves”, showed that we had the power to control ourselves.

“If you can do it, then you have the power and strength that is born in you to stop yourself from other bad things, anger, violence and verbal abuse of other people,” he said.

“Fasting is actually about restraining yourself and avoiding hurting other people with your language, actions and treatment.”

While children may not be mature enough to understand the whole concept of fasting in Ramadan, Mr. Assaad said parents and teachers can start by developing open dialogue with children and setting positive examples.

“Parents can then say, ‘you are capable of being patient,'” he said.

“That’s the whole idea. It’s about patience. It’s about resistance.”

AIA Islamic School provides support for students during the month of fasting. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

How do Australian Muslim children feel when they fast?

Several Islamic schools, including the AIA, came together last week to break their daily fast together at an iftar dinner.

The children were excited to get together and eat their first food and drink since sunrise.

Many of the AIA students said they were actually waiting for the month of fasting.

Nidal Rafei says he has fasted every year since he was in preparation. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

Sixth year student Nidal Rafei said Ramadan was a “fun time of year”.

“We have more time to spend with your family and friends at the dinner table,” he said.

“Ramadan is about a spiritual reflection for me, it teaches me patience, self-control and perseverance.

“In Ramadan she teaches me how poor people feel.”

Mariam Saleh, 11, said fasting during the day made her feel good.

Mariam Saleh says fasting reminds her to be grateful for what she has. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

“It helps you stop overeating and lose your food,” she said.

“And not just waiting for food at the end of the day.

“Fasting all day teaches me [to have] patience and empathy for those who do not have what we have. “

Sixth year student Aliyah Surgers said while fasting made her happy, it was also challenging.

She said fasting has led her to “do more good things” and discouraged her from bad habits such as being lazy.

Ramadan was “a month of training” to build better habits, she added.

Aaliyah Surgers (right) says avoiding bad habits during Ramadan can be challenging. ( ABC News: Erwin Renaldi

Mr Assad said school cut study hours and had shorter breaks during Ramadan to support students who were fasting.

Students were also involved in charity events, such as collecting non-perishable food to be distributed to asylum seekers and other vulnerable groups.

Mr Assad’s parents were invited to get involved in projects that would become “more of a community affair”.

Charity is one of the five pillars of Islam and during Ramadan all Muslims are encouraged to turn back.

“The goal is to teach them to serve each other, to help each other, to show empathy and to think about the other person,” Assaadsaid said.