Giving the Spirit of Life: Indians in the US Send 3,800 O2 Concentrations | Mumbai News

An NGO distributes rations in Ambedkar Nagar near the Backbay bus depot Mumbai: U.S.-based Indian doctors and philanthropic groups have joined hands with Patals Tata Memorial Hospital to tackle rising demand for medical oxygen. On Sunday, 3,800 concentrations of oxygen landed at Mumbai and Delhi airports from the US where the equipment went to nearly 40 hospitals in 15 states. Another set of 1,500 oxygen concentrators is likely to arrive soon.

Dr Rajendra Badwe, director of the Tata Memorial Center (TMC), said the diaspora has regulated over 5,000 oxygen concentrations in 10 record days. These, he said, will help dismantle ICUs and oxygen beds and support patients waiting for a hospital bed. The equipment will be distributed to over 200 hospitals on the National Cancer Network (NCG) and other state and civic institutions that treat patients with Covid, he said. In Mumbai, KEM, Sion and JJ hospitals will receive the equipment.

The idea started with a California-based humanitarian organization, Community Partners International, offering to donate 73 new oxygen concentrators. He continued with Gitika Srivastava and Dr. Naresh Ramarajan, the Boston-based founder of Navya, TMC’s online opinion service, proposing to send the equipment to TMC. The first batch of 100 concentrators was shipped from San Francisco to a TMC center in Assam via Delhi, Badwe said, adding that this led to Air India partnering with TMC to deliver more supplies.

Meanwhile, in New York, another group of physicians in New York Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medicine mobilized support to send 100 concentrators. After that, New York Presbyterian Hospital donated $ 2 million to purchase the 2,800 oxygen concentrators that FedEx agreed to fly. Since the flight has a capacity of 81,000 kg, we did not want a single inch to be emptied. Thus, on May 1, groups there launched a campaign and raised $ 18 million, said Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, deputy director of epidemiology. The FedEx cargo plane with 81,000 kg of medical equipment, including 3,400 portable oxygen concentrations, nasal cannulas, voltage converters, N95 3-loop masks landed in Mumbai on Sunday. An AI flight arrived in Delhi later with 400 oxygen concentrators.

Dr CS Pramesh, director of Tata Memorial Hospital said, We are collecting requests for equipment and consumables from hospitals across NCG and mapping the current incidence of infections to determine where the greatest needs are. The disbursement will be sent to centers in Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and West Bengal among other states. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

