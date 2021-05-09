Why is Turkey reluctant to withdraw from Libya?

Libyan military graduates, trained by Turkish advisers loyal to GNA, parade in Tajoura, November 21, 2020. (AFP)

Turkey last week sent a high-level delegation consisting of the foreign minister, chief of general staff and intelligence chief to Libya. The delegation was received by senior Libyan officials, including Presidential Council Chairman Mohammad Al-Manfi, caretaker Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Presidential Council members Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi and Musa Al-Koni, and Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush. The visit was mainly aimed at consolidating what Turkey has so far been able to achieve in Libya.

During her meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Mangoush raised the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya. While the focus has been on Turkey’s military presence, there are also Russian Wagner mercenaries present. They are employed by a person close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Moscow denies they have any connection to the Russian state. There are also Sudanese and Chadian mercenaries in the country.

Cavusoglu responded by saying that Turkey stood by Libya during its difficult times, that this support would continue in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed in 2019, and that Turkey’s military presence should not be equated with that of foreign mercenaries. fight for money.

There are two aspects of the Turkish-linked military presence in Libya: Turkish military advisers and Syrian mercenaries. Turkey considers military advisers a special category because they went to Libya at the request of the Government of National Accord (GNA). The weakness in this reasoning is that the agreement of the Libyan governments has not yet been approved by the Tobruk-based parliament and Mangoush is close to this chamber, which is against the GNA.

Turkey, meanwhile, has denied admitting to sponsoring Syrian mercenaries in Libya. International media have claimed that there were about 17,000 of these fighters in the country, but that 2,500 have been withdrawn. If these figures are correct, we can assume that there are still about 14,500 Turkish-sponsored Syrian mercenaries in Libya.

Turkey’s reluctance to agree to a troop withdrawal stems from the threat Wagner forces pose to the GNA. You have to remember that Commander-in-Chief Khalifa Haftar launched an attack to capture the capital, Tripoli, in April 2019. It was thanks to Turkish military aid that the attack was contained and the GNA was saved from possible collapse. Since then, a more or less stable balance of power has prevailed between the GNA and the Haftars forces, but there is no guarantee that the latter will refrain from resuming their advance towards Tripoli if the Turkish military presence is withdrawn from the country. If that happens, we could return to the first square in the Libyan civil war.

It is difficult to say what kind of political atmosphere will emerge after the Libyan parliamentary elections in December. Turkey wants to maintain its military presence in Libya at least until the situation stabilizes and a well-trained, professional army is created by the government formed after the elections.

Turkey will not be at peace if Libya remains divided and the eastern provinces fall under the influence of a combination of Wagner and Haftar forces. The most important factor in Ankara’s position is the memorandum of understanding signed with GNA in November 2019 to define the areas of maritime jurisdiction between the two countries. This agreement creates a corridor between the Turkish and Libyan jurisdictions and cuts the eastern Mediterranean from the rest of the sea. If countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Israel and Egypt want to lay a gas pipeline on the seabed to transport eastern Mediterranean gas to Europe, it would have to cross this Turkish-Libyan corridor, which Turkey would probably protect militarily. . If Libya were divided into eastern and western spheres of influence, the maritime corridor would fall into the hands of the eastern zone, which would make the Turkey-Libya memorandum of understanding a dead letter. Therefore, Libya’s territorial unity and integrity have implications for Turkey beyond withdrawing its military presence.

Moreover, Turkey suffered financial losses of several billion dollars when Libya fell into chaos in 2011 and now wants to recover as much as possible. If the Haftars forces gain the upper hand, Turkey will have to suffer this financial loss.

In these circumstances, how long Ankara will remain willing to withdraw is difficult to judge.

Yasar Yakis is a former Turkish foreign minister and a founding member of the ruling AK Party. Twitter: @yakis_yasar

