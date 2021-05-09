Vaccines, pandemic cure create reunions after a year of social distancing

There will be no shortage of mothers across the United States opening gifts like flowers and cardboard on Mother’s Day, but the most significant thing they open may be their arms for a much needed hug.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a real hurdle in the annual celebration of mothers last year. Even beyond Mother’s Day, mothers and grandmothers went without embracing and seeing their loved ones in person for long periods of time.

Susan Lindenbaum, a 105-year-old grandmother living in a nursing home in California, is one of many mothers who found themselves physically cut off from the family throughout 2020.

She said FOX 11 Los Angeles she did not know when she would be able to be back in the same space with her daughter and grandchildren.

“Last year was so hopeless and so very scary and horrible and sad. I could not see my daughter. I saw her through the door. We threw kisses, but other than that, we could not touch them. We could not hug, “Lindenbaum explained.

“I could have kissed them, with tears, it was horrible. I am 105 years old. Last year, I was sure it was my last and it was another reason for tears. It is such a rotten end. “But my mood has risen significantly.”

This year, thanks to three FDA-approved vaccines, Mother’s Day can be safely performed in person, which means mothers like Lindenbaum can have all the hugs and kisses they want – assuming each party is vaccinated.

Guidelines from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention allow small indoor gatherings for vaccinated people. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to make social distances and wear masks in public.

According to CDC, More than 151 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 112 million have been fully vaccinated.

Nearly 44% of American adults are fully vaccinated. And that percentage rises even higher (71%) when you isolate people 65 and older.

In the months since the shooting began, the U.S. has seen a drastic improvement in the pandemic situation in the country. The number of daily COVID-19 cases dropped, as did the rate of hospitalizations and deaths.

Dianne Wright (C) hugs daughter Tania Wright and baby Mason Buckley at Sydney International Airport on April 19, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jenny Evans / Getty Images)

Although according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the country still has the most confirmed cases in the world (32.6 million), its vaccination rate has allowed some returns to normal to return. Many states are reinstating approved safety protocols before vaccines become available.

Restaurants are increasing capacity and public events are announcing personal plans after a year of virtual events – which is why many moms are eager to get out of the house this year.

This is the case for Jamie Reynolds and her daughter Natalie Johnson, who visited Chicago from Springfield, Illinois. They told him FOX 32 Chicago the pandemic has made them value quality time even more.

“We’ve both been together for a while, we just spent every day with him, getting a stronger connection, it has been better,” Johnson said.

For all the progress America has made in recovering from the pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted even more progress ahead of Mother’s Day 2022.

“I hope that next Mother’s Day, we will see a dramatic change from what we are seeing now. I believe we will be as close to normal as we can.” Fauci told ABC News.

Fauci, a top medical adviser to President Joe Biden, said progress comes with conditions.

“We need to make sure we vaccinate the majority of the population,” he said.

This story was reported by Atlanta.