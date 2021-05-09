More than 1,400 migrants arrive in Lampedusa, Italy





MILAN (Reuters) – Fifteen boats loaded with hundreds of migrants landed on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Sunday and officials said they expected the numbers to rise as the weather improved. More than 1,400 people disembarked from boats on the Mediterranean island, one of the main landing points for people trying to enter Europe, the ANSA news agency said. Migrant arrivals are resuming along with good weather, Lampedusa Mayor Toto Martello told state broadcaster RAI. We need to resume discussions on the issue of immigration. About 11,000 migrants landed on the shores of Italy from the beginning of 2021 to May 7, from 4,105 in the same period last year, according to interior ministry data. The total number is still down from 2015, when hundreds of thousands of migrants made the dangerous sea crossing to Europe, many of them fleeing poverty and conflict across Africa and the Middle East. But the issue still sharply divides European governments and has sparked anti-immigration sentiments and parties across the continent. Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right Italys League party, called on Prime Minister Mario Draghi to address the issue. With millions of Italians facing hardship, we cannot care for thousands of illegal migrants, he wrote on Twitter. Some of the boats were intercepted off the coast of Lampedusa by Italian tax police, which deal with financial crime and smuggling, ANSA said. About 400 migrants of various nationalities disembarked on one of the boats, a fishing boat that goes, ANSA reported. Another boat carrying 325 people was intercepted eight miles off Lampedusa, the agency added. Other migrants arrived on the Lampedusa coast aboard smaller ships. All the migrants have been relocated to the so-called hotspot, the migrant center on the island. Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]pany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos