International
Heat wave conditions will not be set until May 18: IMD
An extremely high number of western disturbances (WD) in March, April and now in May has exposed the sensitive heat normally felt in April and May, said the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), adding that similar conditions have likely to continue until about May 18th.
There have been no heat waves in May so far. We are not waiting for the heat wave conditions to be set until May 18th. On May 10, 11 and 12, rain and storms are likely to pass over northwestern India under the influence of intense western unrest. In April it rained almost continuously in many parts of the country. There were cloudy skies and strong winds even over northern India, which did not allow maximum temperatures to rise. In central and peninsular India, there are wind cuts that are bringing permanent storm activity and cold winds, said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, the national center for weather forecasting.
There were seven western concerns which shifted to the western Himalayan region in March against the rate of four WDs. Of these, three were very active, bringing rainfall, snowfall and storms to the region. April saw nine WDs move through the western Himalayan region versus the normal four to five WDs. Four of them were active and moving like cyclonic circulations, bringing rain and storms to the hills and plains. There were two WDs in May and another is expected to affect the region by Tuesday.
In March, heavy heatwave was recorded in western Rajasthan and heat wave conditions over eastern Rajasthan, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In April, however, the heat wave was occasional and for shorter periods over smaller pockets. This is mainly due to wet forecasts over the western Himalayan region and neighboring plains of northwest and central India in many days due to the movement of WDs. No heat waves were recorded in May, according to the weather body.
Jenamani added that with the possible arrival of the monsoon over Kerala on June 1, further heat wave conditions are unlikely over Peninsular India. Over the north of India, late May and early June can be very hot. But we can not say now. It depends on what the weather systems are developing.
The average maximum, minimum and average temperature in April was respectively 34.52 degrees C, 22.33 degrees C and 28.42 degrees C, against the norm of 33.94 degrees C, 22.15 degrees C and 28.04 degrees C based on the average for the period 1981-2010.
On March, the maximum, minimum and average temperatures were 32.65 degrees C, 19.95 degrees C and 26.30 degrees C, respectively, against the rate of 31.24 degrees C, 18.87 degrees C and 25.06 degrees C.
A new western concern is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and the plains of northwestern India from May 11 onwards. Under the influence of this WD and its interaction with East winds and humidity from the Arabian Sea, widespread rainfall or rainfall is most likely in the western Himalayan region and isolated rainfall / storms are likely in the areas of northwestern India most May 11 and 12 intensity on May 12 and 13. Heavy isolated rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 12 and 13 May.
Under the influence of stronger south-west winds and its merging with the lower-level west, rainfall / storm activity is also likely to be widespread in the northeastern states and West Bengal; and rain / thunder scattered throughout the rest of East India over the next four to five days.
Due to a north-south valley (low pressure zone) / windbreak from southwest Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka coast, rain / light / light thunder / most likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka and rain isolated over the rest of South Peninsular India over the next four to five days. No heat wave conditions are likely in any part of the country during this period.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]