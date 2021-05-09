Heat wave conditions will not be set until May 18: IMD

An extremely high number of western disturbances (WD) in March, April and now in May has exposed the sensitive heat normally felt in April and May, said the Meteorological Department of India (IMD), adding that similar conditions have likely to continue until about May 18th.

There have been no heat waves in May so far. We are not waiting for the heat wave conditions to be set until May 18th. On May 10, 11 and 12, rain and storms are likely to pass over northwestern India under the influence of intense western unrest. In April it rained almost continuously in many parts of the country. There were cloudy skies and strong winds even over northern India, which did not allow maximum temperatures to rise. In central and peninsular India, there are wind cuts that are bringing permanent storm activity and cold winds, said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, the national center for weather forecasting.

There were seven western concerns which shifted to the western Himalayan region in March against the rate of four WDs. Of these, three were very active, bringing rainfall, snowfall and storms to the region. April saw nine WDs move through the western Himalayan region versus the normal four to five WDs. Four of them were active and moving like cyclonic circulations, bringing rain and storms to the hills and plains. There were two WDs in May and another is expected to affect the region by Tuesday.

In March, heavy heatwave was recorded in western Rajasthan and heat wave conditions over eastern Rajasthan, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In April, however, the heat wave was occasional and for shorter periods over smaller pockets. This is mainly due to wet forecasts over the western Himalayan region and neighboring plains of northwest and central India in many days due to the movement of WDs. No heat waves were recorded in May, according to the weather body.

Jenamani added that with the possible arrival of the monsoon over Kerala on June 1, further heat wave conditions are unlikely over Peninsular India. Over the north of India, late May and early June can be very hot. But we can not say now. It depends on what the weather systems are developing.

The average maximum, minimum and average temperature in April was respectively 34.52 degrees C, 22.33 degrees C and 28.42 degrees C, against the norm of 33.94 degrees C, 22.15 degrees C and 28.04 degrees C based on the average for the period 1981-2010.

On March, the maximum, minimum and average temperatures were 32.65 degrees C, 19.95 degrees C and 26.30 degrees C, respectively, against the rate of 31.24 degrees C, 18.87 degrees C and 25.06 degrees C.

A new western concern is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and the plains of northwestern India from May 11 onwards. Under the influence of this WD and its interaction with East winds and humidity from the Arabian Sea, widespread rainfall or rainfall is most likely in the western Himalayan region and isolated rainfall / storms are likely in the areas of northwestern India most May 11 and 12 intensity on May 12 and 13. Heavy isolated rainfall is also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 12 and 13 May.

Under the influence of stronger south-west winds and its merging with the lower-level west, rainfall / storm activity is also likely to be widespread in the northeastern states and West Bengal; and rain / thunder scattered throughout the rest of East India over the next four to five days.

Due to a north-south valley (low pressure zone) / windbreak from southwest Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka coast, rain / light / light thunder / most likely over Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Karnataka and rain isolated over the rest of South Peninsular India over the next four to five days. No heat wave conditions are likely in any part of the country during this period.