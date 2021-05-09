Archaeologists uncover the remains of 9 Neanderthals near Rome





This image released by the Italian Ministry of Culture shows the fossil finds that were discovered in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions. The Italian Ministry of Culture announced the discovery on Saturday, May 8, 2021, saying it confirmed that Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo, where a Neanderthal skull was discovered in 1939, was one of the most important sites in the world for Neanderthal history. (Emanuele Antonio Minerva / Italian Ministry of Culture through AP) ROME (AP) Italian archaeologists have unearthed the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals in a cave near Rome, shedding new light on how the Italian peninsula was populated and under what environmental conditions. The Italian Ministry of Culture announced the discovery on Saturday, saying it confirmed that the Guattari Cave in San Felice Circeo was one of the most important sites in the world for Neanderthal history. A Neanderthal skull was discovered in the cave in 1939. Fossilized bones include skulls, skull fragments, two teeth, and other bone fragments. The oldest remains date between 100,000 and 90,000 years ago, while the other eight Neanderthals are believed to date from 50,000-68,000 years ago, the Ministry of Culture said in a statement. Excavations, begun in 2019, include a part of the cave that had not yet been explored, including a first lake marked by anthropologist Alberto Carlo Blanc, which is credited with the discovery of the Neanderthal skull in 1939. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini called the finding an extraordinary discovery that will be the talk of the world. Anthropologist Mauro Rubini said the large number of remains suggests a significant Neanderthal population, the first human society we can talk about. Archaeologists said the cave had perfectly preserved the environment of 50,000 years ago. They noted that the remains of fossilized animals found in the cave – elephant, rhinoceros and giant deer, among others – shed light on the flora and fauna of the area and its peak history.



