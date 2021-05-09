



JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia virus protocols now order that workers in all sectors be vaccinated, but questions remain as to who cannot take the rescue blow. The Kingdom is on track to achieve herd immunity after securing over 580 vaccine sites and allowing residents to book a stroke easily through the Ministry of Health (MoH) Sehhaty app.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) said Friday that workers should be immunized as they return to office attendance, with some people excluded for health reasons.

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has asked all Kingdoms to make sure they get the vaccine and the exemptions are minimal.

It is difficult to count the people who should be excluded from getting the vaccine as each patient has their own history depending on their subjectivity and medical condition, Wah Bajhmom, an infectious disease consultant at King Fahd Hospital in Jeddah, told WWE. . If there are people at risk for an adverse reaction due to an allergy to the vaccine ingredients, this would be a clear reason for exclusion. MHRSD has not clarified the mechanisms of the decision and the date of its implementation. The Ministry of Health has recently announced that receiving a vaccine during pregnancy can protect women from severe symptoms if they become infected with the disease. (SPA) Companies have allowed their employees to work remotely since the onset of the pandemic. With Friday’s news, employers processed medical exemptions with referrals from doctors and told employees they could either get the vaccine and get back to work, or do a COVID-19 test every week.

The Human Resources Department needs to implement the MHRSD recommendations effectively, but some exceptions are needed. We have excluded those who can not get the vaccine for medical reasons from getting the stroke and attending the office, said Mohammed Al-Subaie, an HR director of a private company for Arab News. There are no other options, especially for those people who have a history of significant allergic reactions. They should submit a medical report indicating their condition and a recommendation advising against getting the vaccine.

Al-Subaie said the company has always set employee health as a priority and has excluded employees who are in high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, from participating in the office.

He added that individuals who have basic health issues can continue to work remotely from home.

Numerous studies have shown that the vaccine poses no harm to pregnant women or their unborn children and have shown that the infection can cause complications. If there are risks of an adverse reaction from the COVID vaccine, it would be a clear reason for exclusion.

Dr.Vail Bajhmom

Infectious Diseases Consultant at King Fahd Hospital Dr. Bajhmom pointed out that although many misconceptions are being shared about who should and should not get the stroke, he stressed that even those with underlying conditions or suffering from allergic reactions to various medications are not excluded from getting the vaccine.

Only those who are found to have vaccine-related hypersensitivity reactions from the vaccine itself can be excluded from receiving the vaccine and although rare, it can only be determined after vaccinations and that is why the MoH recommends that people wait about 15 minutes after taking their dose to ensure they leave in a steady state, said Dr. Bajahmoom.

Studies on immunocompromise vaccine responses are still being conducted, with experts pointing out that without proper care, high-risk people are more likely to get sick and suffer from prolonged symptoms if infected.

Cases differ from one another and different committees from different specialties provide detailed information on who can and cannot get the vaccine, but in general, all patients are recommended to be vaccinated and only very few special conditions apply to the exemption, added Dr . Bajahmoom.

