The Navy seizes weapons shipments thought to be destined for Yemen





U.S. Navy officials said Sunday that thousands of weapons, including sniper rifles, assault rifles and other weapons, were seized aboard a ship likely to be headed for an illegal delivery to Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Navy officials confirmed the seizure of a ship in the Arabian Sea in a press release Saturday, describing it as a traditional or traditional sailing ship. The operation reportedly took place on Thursday. People on board were reportedly allowed to leave after the cargo was seized. They were also provided with food and water by Navy sailors. After all the illegal cargo was removed, dhow was assessed for navigability, and after questioning, her crew was given food and water before being released, read the press release. “The weapons arsenal included dozens of advanced Russian-made anti-tank missiles, thousands of Chinese Type 56 rifles and hundreds of BMP machine guns, sniper rifles and grenade launchers.” An American defense official told the Associated Press in a statement that while nothing was confirmed, the weapons package appeared similar to those seized by ships known to have supplied Houthi rebels to Yemen. The official also added that interviews with USS Monterey crew members indicated that they had designated the ship to have originated in Iran. Iran is thought to support Houthi rebels in Yemen with weapons and other means as the rebels continue their battle with the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. The U.S. withdrew support for Saudi-led offensive efforts in the region earlier this year. An independent researcher informed the AP of the weapons found in a statement that the package resembled other weapons found in previous seizures of ships from Iran to Yemen. The unique mix of material recovered by USS Monterey appears to be consistent with material from previous interventions, which have been related to Iran, added Tim Michetti.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos