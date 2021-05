The government must recruit 50,000 MBBS passports as Covid fighters Hyderabad News

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will include the services of 50,000 MBBS students to treat coronavirus patients, even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively to states planning to vaccinate with priority, super-distributors like cab and vehicle drivers.

Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao urged officials to invite applications from thousands of medical students, noting that they would be given weight grades in future government affairs.

CM who held a review meeting for the Covid-19 scenario on Sunday called on young doctors to show up and serve people during difficult times.

They will be hired for two to three months to reduce the burden on medical and health personnel working as front-line fighters during the rise of the coronavirus virus in the state, an official said.

He instructed medical and health officials to temporarily appoint doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and other pre-medical staff immediately and use their services for Corona treatment. These temporary employees would be paid respectable salaries.

Qualified MBBS candidates and others can apply online at https://odls.telangana.gov.in/medicalrecruitment/Home.aspx.

He also encouraged nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians and qualified paramedics to come forward and offer their services.

During the day, the KCR spoke with Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and urged him to calm down vaccination guidelines so that super distributors like cabins and drivers, conductors, LPG cylinder distributors and daily wage workers can be vaccinated .

Following the review meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to CM KCR by telephone. The Prime Minister told KCR that the Minister of Trade Unions Harsh Vardhan informed him about the suggestions given by the CM.

Your suggestions are good and we will implement them. I thank you for the good suggestions, Modi told KCR.

CM asked Modi to provide more oxygen and Remdesivir injections in the state. Modi responded positively to the PM request and assured that immediate action will be taken on these requests, informed the CMO here.

CM has also announced that a 250-super-specialty hospital on the premises of Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, and another 250-super-specialty hospital similar to RIMS, Adilabad will be put into operation immediately. He instructed chief (finance) secretary Ramakrishna Rao to immediately release $ 56 to two hospitals for the appointment of 729 staff, including doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, and provide other facilities.

