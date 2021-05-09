Myanmar junta declares members of government in shadow of ‘terrorists’, SE Asia News & Top Stories





The YANGON Myanmar junta said a group of ousted lawmakers who ran a shadow government would now be classified as terrorists as the military moves to strengthen its control over the country. Ever since the military took power in a February 1 coup, stopping and ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a nationwide uprising has refused to back down in its demands for a return to democracy. Protesters continue to take to the streets every day, while a nationwide boycott by students and faculty as well as civil servants has led the country to a curfew. Meanwhile, a group of ousted lawmakers – many of them formerly part of Ms.’s National League for Democracy (NLD) party. Suu Kyi – have formed a Government of National Unity (NUG) to undermine the junta. Last Wednesday, NUG announced the formation of a so-called People Protection Force (PDF) to protect civilians facing violence from the military. By Saturday evening, state television reported that the NUG, its ombudsman, and an affiliated group known as the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRPH) – the Burmese word for Parliament – were now classified as terrorist organizations. “We urge people not to … support terrorist acts, to provide assistance to terrorist acts that threaten the safety of people from CRPH, NUG and PDF,” the evening news broadcast said. This comes as bombings explode more frequently across Myanmar – particularly in the Yangon Mall – which authorities have blamed on “instigators”. Earlier, the junta had declared CRPH and NUG as “illegal associations” and said interaction with them would be similar to high treason. But their new designation as a terrorist organization means that anyone who speaks to them – including journalists – can be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws. The Arakan Army – a rebel group that had clashed with the army in the conflict-ravaged state of Rakhine – held the appointment last year and a journalist who had interviewed a high-ranking official was arrested. He faced terrorism charges, serving sentences ranging from three years to life in prison. Although he was released not long after, the use of anti-terrorism law against journalists raised fears of a coercive lage around the busy press in the country. Dozens of journalists have been arrested in the wake of the coup, while media outlets have been shut down and various broadcasting licenses lifted for several television stations – putting the country under a news cut. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his February 1 seizure of power by citing electoral fraud in the November election won by the NLD. But attempts to suppress a growing anti-junta movement have only brought bloodshed, with security forces killing over 770 civilians, according to a local monitoring group. Amid an economy paralyzed by protests and strikes, military rulers approved new investments in projects worth nearly $ 2.8 billion ($ 3.7 billion), including a $ 2.5 billion liquefied natural gas power plant, the Investment Commission said. in Myanmar. Other approved projects included those in the livestock, manufacturing and service sectors, the statement said. He did not provide details on the companies behind the projects or the countries they are from. The largest investors in Myanmar in recent years have been China, Singapore and Thailand, although most investments from Singapore have been channeled elsewhere. FRANCE-PRESS AGENCY, REUTERS







