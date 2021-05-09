International news media focus on Scotland’s future following the historic SNP victory





International media attention is on Scotland’s future following the SNP’s historic victory in the Holyrood election.

The SNP and the Scottish Greens won a total of 72 seats in Holyrood in a record turnout for the Scottish Parliament elections of 63% – 10% higher than the previous average.

Both sides set out manifesto commitments to hold a second independence referendum in the next parliamentary term. The New York Times said “hopes for a quick path to independence in Scotland were dashed” after the absence of a full SNP majority, but that they had “impressive” results in the number of seats they won. He said: “The results of the Scottish National Party, though impressive, deprived it of a symbolic victory in a close-knit election. This, in turn, is likely to solidify the determination of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deny Scottish voters the opportunity to hold a second referendum on independence. “However, pro – independence parties remained in control and even expanded their overall majority in Thursday ‘s election, which will keep the flame of Scottish nationalism alive and ensure that the threat of Scotland’ s secession from the UK continues. destroy British politics. ” READ MORE: Scotland has voted for indyref2, Nicola Sturgeon tells UK Government The paper also said that the SNP “will strengthen their control” over the Scottish Parliament by allying with the Greens. The article went on to say that the pro-independence majority, rather than an SNP, could function to the party’s advantage by giving them time to build more support for indyref2. German broadcaster RTL was praised for “top trolling” in its coverage. Top trolling from RTL News in Germany reporting on # Scottish elections21 pic.twitter.com/hZ9CRIr8Ok – Chris Stratmann #FBPE #RegoinAlliance 🇪🇺 (@TheDailyMull) May 8, 2021 Politico said Sturgeon’s comments that he now has a mandate for another referendum “question the future of the UK”. The political site added: “The Westminster government will argue that the SNP’s failure to win a majority should put an end to demands for a new referendum. But this will not wait for ice with the SNP. ” SEE: Nicola Sturgeon strikes with the suggestion that Scotland can not afford independence The Japan Times said the results left the UK “sharply divided”, showing how different Scotland is from England. The article referred to how Boris Johnson reportedly spent 200 200,000 of taxpayer money on his flat repair. It read: “The political debate was dominated by sensational claims that he broke the rules for the luxurious renovation of his official residence. “But the voters were not interested.” The Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported that there is now a majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament. “Majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament” https://t.co/18mLTZGfwh – Ross Colquhoun (@rosscolquhoun) May 9, 2021 The French newspaper Liberation said: “The debate over a new vote for Scottish independence began shortly after the victory of Nicola Sturgeon’s party on Saturday. Prime Minister Tory Boris Johnson tried to counter the fire by posing as the unifier of the United Kingdom. ” She went on to say that the Holyrood election result has “strengthened the cause of independence in Scotland”. An editorial in the Irish Times said the Scottish results had “taken away the Tories’ brilliance” after Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said the result was “important” in relation to Irish unity. The Spanish newspaper El Pais described the SNP victory as “overwhelming” and said it “guarantees support for another referendum”.







