Who can normalize with whom in the Middle East?

A wind of normalization is blowing across the Middle East. It all started with the Gulf countries ending their blockade on Qatar. The trend continued with the United States moving to reinstate the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. The fourth round of talks continues in Vienna, in a very positive atmosphere, as experts note that it would not be surprising for mutual concessions to lead to an agreement.

At the same time, Turkey and Egypt sought to repair their one-eyed relations in the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya. The Turkish delegation announced, after returning from Cairo, that they were involved in comprehensive and frank discussions. President Recep Tayyip Erdo .an added that the process will be expanded, recalling the historical ties between the Turkish and Egyptian peoples.

It is no secret that normalization with Cairo is in line with the mutually desired new beginning between Ankara and Abu Dhabi. Again, following Erdoanëan’s phone call with King Salman of Saudi Arabia, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu is scheduled to visit Riyadh tomorrow.

The Riyadh Tehran Movement

Meanwhile, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) expressed a desire to build distinctive relations with Iran which Tehran welcomed. Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was the last politician to comment on these developments. He argued that Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia could reshape the region if they acted in unison. Ahmadinejad added that the common interests between the three countries undoubtedly outweighed their differences.

His proposal reminded me of a particularly well-known argument after the Arab revolts: Regional powers can prevent foreign interference by establishing order in the Middle East through cooperation. We witnessed how that opportunity was abused due to the oppression of the Gulfs to the democratic demands of the Arab peoples and the polarization between Iran, on the one hand, and Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), on the other.

Tehran is responsible for the chaos and war in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, where it used Shiite militias. Of course, Ahmadinejad does not directly call on regional powers to create a new order. However, the essence of this idea is that Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey should join forces or a version of this notion that excludes Israel.

Problems in question

This proposal faces three separate obstacles.

First, normalization and closer cooperation between these three governments would severely concern Tel Aviv. Israel, which has made significant progress toward normalization with Arab states thanks to the Abrahamic Agreements, will do everything in its power to stop the Gulf from moving closer to Iran. Above all, he estimates that Iran will become a nuclear power by 2030 which he sees as a nightmare scenario.

Second, it is extremely difficult for Tehran to secure other regional powers. Everyone already assumes that Iran will seize the opportunities that normalization will bring with Washington.

Last but not least, managing the influence and interests of outside powers is a critical challenge. Neither the United States, which is withdrawing from the region, nor Russia and China, which intend to play a more active role, will welcome unity between these three capitals.

As such, Ahmadinejad is actually trying to stop normalization between Tehran and Washington by encouraging the remaining regional powers to work more closely together. If the secret talks between Riyadh and Tehran do not yield serious results, it is possible that Saudi Arabia may pursue a deeper engagement with Ankara and Tel Aviv.

Changing the Middle East

Surely, it is good news that regional powers in the Middle East are tired of fierce competition, which has existed for a decade since the Arab revolts, and that they intend to repair their relations.

For now, all parties carefully monitor the movements of others. Riyadh, consumed by the war in Yemen, wants to focus on its Vision 2030. Tehran seeks to translate normalization with Washington into economic prosperity at home. He also fears the emergence of a new anti-Iran bloc.

Ankara, meanwhile, seeks to cement what it has gained over the past five years by pursuing normalization. Finally, Tel Aviv wants to protect its profits from the past decade and remains concerned about the possibility of Iran becoming stronger.

For the record, there is no reason to expect this wave of normalization, which blows in the Middle East, to bring regional cooperation quickly. Competition between conflicting interests and interference from outside powers will continue. The current state of affairs may turn out to be much more resilient than it seems.