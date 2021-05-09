Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday

The last:

Manitoba is shifting students from kindergarten to grade 12 in Winnipeg and Brandon to distance learning amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, officials said Sunday.

The measure takes effect on Wednesday and will last until May 30, said Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin.

Schools outside those cities will still be able to open to teach in person, but with additional restrictions.

Manitoba, with Canada’s second-highest workload when dealing with population numbers, raised 531 new cases and three additional fatalities on Sunday.

WATCH | Manitoba doctors write an open letter demanding compliance with COVID-19 rules:

Some of Manitoba’s top doctors have written an open letter begging the public to obey COVID-19 public health orders to prevent hospital overcrowding. 7:52

The new measures in the province came into force on the same day as the school announcement.

For the next three weeks, the bans will include restaurant dinner for persons; certain businesses, ranging from gyms to salons; and indoor activities, including church services and sports.

Also Sunday, Federal Health Minister Patty Heidusaid the first vaccine offered remains the best, but addedHealth Canada continues to adapt its analysis of different types and will discontinue use if necessary.

“Health Canada continues to evolve their analysis based on data collected in Canada, based on data collected internationally,” Hajdusaid said in an interview aired Sunday inRosemary Barton Direct.

WATCH | Is the federal government prepared for a 4th wave ?:

Health Minister Patty Hajdu talks to CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton about how the government and citizens should work together to prevent a fourth wave of COVID-19 and the role of vaccines in slowing the spread. 9:23

“We would not hesitate to discontinue or discontinue the use of a product if it is shown to have no value, safety or effectiveness.”

The “first is best” approach has been a continuing deviation from Canada’s political leadership this year, but the mantra was shaken this week after the National Immunization Advisory Committee (NACI) indicated it could be “preferred” vaccines.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 5:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Canada had reported 1,286,672 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 80,789 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 24,626.

IN British Columbia,Fraser Health officials have declared an anoutbreak at a poultry processing plant in Surrey.

Officials said in a press release that 29 employees at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. have tested positive for COVID-19 and the facility has been ordered to close for 10 days starting on Friday.

Alberta recorded 1,633 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Sunday. Provincethis Week had the highest percentage of cases per capita in Canada and the United States.

WATCH | Alberta sending mixed messages about the restrictions, says the doctor:

Dr. Joe Vipond, an ER physician in Calgary, says he has sympathy for Albertans who are confused about mixed messages from the government if blockades stop the spread of COVID-19. He says it has been detrimental to the province. 6:01

Saskatchewan reported 177 new cases but no deaths, as well as 210 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the province is aiming for May 30 for the first step of COVID-19 “Opening the Roadmap”, which would allow:

Restaurants and bars open to a maximum of six at one table, spaced between other tables.

Worship sites to hold services at 30 percent capacity, or a maximum of 150 people, and fitness group classes to resume with three-metro distances between participants.

Collection limits to be increased, although current protocols for post-secondary schools and institutions will remain in place, and the mask mandate across the province will remain in place.

Prime Minister Scott Moe said the province is moving forward with the plan because so many people have been vaccinated and residents are following public health orders.

Great Saskatchewan news! Today, we reached the vaccination threshold Step One in the Saskatchewans Re-Opening Guide – 70% of residents aged 40 and over. This means that three weeks from today – Sunday, May 30 – is our target date to move on to Step One of reopening. pic.twitter.com/UTOqEetphN –@PremierScottMoe

Ontario recorded 3,216 new infections and a third high wave with 47 deaths.

Hospital admissions and intensive care units continue to decline slowly, with 1,640 people hospitalized with the disease and 848 in the ICU.

Of that number, 580 people require a ventilator to breathe, according to the Ontario Ministry of Health.

WATCH | Ontario opens vaccine for all adults at some hot pharmacies:

Ontarians living in hot communities now have more options when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. The province has expanded the number of pharmacies that administer shooting and has increased both types of shots they can give and to whom. 2:52

Quebec confirmed 960 new cases and six other deaths.

Cases have generally dropped in the province, but limited public health measures are returning to Eastern Municipalities on Monday as authorities respond to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The new restrictions will include the closure of dining rooms in restaurants, gyms and bars. They also prohibit gatherings of people from different families on private property, inside or outside.

A person waits Sunday outside a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal. (Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press)

New Brunswick added six new infections Sunday. There are now 141 active cases in the province.

New Scotland added 165 new cases as the province continues to face an increase.

Prime Minister Iain Rankinan announced on Friday that schools will remain closed for at least the rest of the month and the new border restrictions will take effect at 8am on Monday.

WATCH | Nova Scotia strengthens border and imposes new restrictions:

Nova Scotia is reporting another record high number of new COVID-19 cases and is introducing new border and purchase restrictions in an effort to slow the spread. 1:47

Newfoundland and LabradorThe active number of cases remains at 67 as the province reported five new infections and five recurrences. NL has registered 44 cases over the past week, which Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald attributed it to trips outside the province.

IN Nunavut, residents of Iqalu Nursing Home are being relocated outside the facility after staff members were exposed to COVID-19 and ordered to isolate, according to the Nunavu Health Department.

The active load of the territory fell on Sunday, after reporting five new infections and seven recoveries.

What is happening around the world

As of Sunday, 157.7 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll was more than 3.2 million.

IN Asia, new infections are still growing at a record rate in India, exacerbated by a slowdown in vaccinations, oxygen shortages and overcrowded hospitals.

LOOK | As the pandemic epicenter of India has changed this doctor:

Dr. Gautam Harigovind, on the front lines with a team of Médecins Sans Frontières in Mumbai, discusses making decisions about the priority of caring patients as the burden of country affairs continues to fly. 8:14

IN Europe, improvised street celebrations erupted across Spain as the clock struck midnight on Saturday, when a six-month national emergency ended to contain the spread of the coronavirus and many overnight curfews were lifted.

IN Americas, U.S. states urged Washington this week to hold staggering amounts of COVID-19 vaccine amid declining demand for shootings, contributing to a growing U.S. dose batch.

IN Africa, a number of countries including Chad, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea and Tanzania have not yet received vaccine deliveries, raising concerns about further outbreaks and the emergence of new variants.