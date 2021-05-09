Ernst puts pressure on China if COVID originates from Wuhan lab: ‘The world deserves an answer’





Iowa Republican Joni Ernst on Saturday called on China to “stop hiding” the origins of the coronavirus and called for a full investigation to prevent a “recurrence.” “The Communist Party of China refuses to cooperate fully with efforts to learn more about the origins of the deadly coronavirus,” Ernst said in a statement to Fox News on Saturday. “The world deserves an answer and that includes determining if it originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Ernsts comments are just the latest from Republicans on the Hill calling on the Biden administration to take responsibility for uncovering the true origin of the virus that has infected over 157 million people worldwide and killed nearly 3.3 million. CORONAVIR THEORY OF ‘LAB LEAK’ WUHAN N IN FOCUS House Republicans this week write a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken requesting that he issue “unclassified documents and declassify other documents” in connection with the classified research referred to Department Department on Jan. 15, 2021. The documents reportedly show the collaboration between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Chinese military regarding “laboratory animal experiments”. The letter noted that Wuhan’s lab “has been a major focus” not only for the US government but also for the World Health Organization (WHO) in their research on the origin of the coronavirus. “Finding the source of the COVID outbreak is about preventing a recurrence,” Ernst said on Saturday. “Communist China must stop hiding them and start cooperating with international efforts to achieve this.” Ernst has been critical of the WHO report following their month-long trip to Wuhan in January. The Republican of Iowa accused the WHO investigation into “influence” by the Chinese Communist Party and called for an independent study of the origin of the virus. The March report refuted any claims that the virus had been detected by a Wuhan laboratory and said it was very likely that the virus was spread by zoonotic transmission, the transmission of infection from animals to humans. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION The White House also criticized the report as a “partial, incomplete picture” of the virus’ origins. White House press secretary Jen Psaki called on the Chinese government to allow a team of international experts “unrestricted access” to data and people on the ground in Wuhan. Fox News brook Singman contributed to this report.

