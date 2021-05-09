Our fraternity of traditional medicine must rise to the challenge of Covid – The New Indian Express

The pandemic has lasted longer than we could have imagined and it seems he is in no hurry to leave. Thankfully, we know how it spreads; we have vaccines to deal with. As our medical equipment and fraternity deal with this massive attack, one wonders why we have not seen anything essential from the realm of traditional medicine systems like ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, unani and siddha. There is a full ministry in the Government of India dedicated to supporting these streams of traditional medicine for a good seven years now. Her biggest achievement so far seems to be the Yoga Day celebrations, for which she is currently running online contests.

If the allopathic fraternity can develop vaccines and quick protocols to deal with the sudden virus, why have alternative medical practices not yet come up with anything? Yes, I know, they told us to drink warm water and kaadha but this is what our grandmothers also tell us. There is no way to know if this has been quite effective. I am not aware of any studies that show efficacy or give us confidence and conviction.

Ayush 64, a restored malaria remedy from the 1980s, has been recommended for mild to moderate cases but comes with a ‘Adjunct with standard care’ warning. Public domain reports say it has been tested in three different cities that it found useful and safe. If it can function independently, no one says anything about it.

Pandemic is a new challenge and aurveda and other systems have a great opportunity to come up with solutions quickly. There are three main stages of the disease to be addressed. The first is preventative, which prevents the disease in the first place or helps build immunity to deal with it. The second is current treatment for those who are infected, and the third is rehabilitation or care after healing that helps regenerate health lost during the process.

As and when the second wave of the pandemic falls, we would have a large population of people who have successfully fought the disease but are still dealing with the long-term consequences. Most recovering people complain of general weakness, body aches and lethargy for a long time. This is a great opportunity for traditional medicine systems to explore while working on providing post-healing relief. Given the general understanding as well as the perception that there are minimal or zero side effects of traditional medicines and practices, they would be such a welcome step after people have received heavy and extra doses of allopathic medicines to be deal with the virus. Add to all the stress they went through while in the hospital and witnessing so much pain and sorrow around.

Can the Ayush fraternity come up with Covid care solutions after recovery? If someone is to tell me that they exist in some corners of the country, then they should be involved in a massive communication exercise. They should make us, ordinary citizens, aware of their presence along with the options available to us. However, I will pull out the neck and assume they have to come up with the solution as the problem is recent, the unprecedented scale and, if they can see it, the great opportunity. The opportunity is great not only to offer solutions and help people heal, but also to carve a space in the mind map of the average person who needs to be persuaded to explore traditional medicine the next time they need it. for help.

Ayurveda therapies are personalized based on different parameters, the main one being nature or prakriti of a human being. This means that doctors need to spend a lot more time with their patients, which ideally means they need a lot more doctors. I’m not sure if they explored telemedicine for pandemic care or for regular illnesses during the pandemic; most likely, they have not.

Various sources place the number of Ayush medical professionals between eight and fourteen loops, with more than 50% of them being ayurveda doctors and more than 35% being homeopaths. We have seen Ayurveda doctors working in the Wellness tourism industry, which includes luxury resorts and spas all over the country, but many more in places like Kerala that have managed to establish a credible brand around Ayurveda. We see one-time Ayurveda hospitals and famous doctors in our cities. Some young doctors are creating their own brands using social media, while others choose to work with the cosmetics industry. Some of them find it easier to succeed outside India. However, their collective presence or brand under one umbrella is nowhere near where it should be.

According to the multicolored dashboard of the Ayush ministry, there are Rs 2,000 crore allocations for the last financial year, about 4,000 hospitals, 27,000 ambulances and only about 750 ongoing research projects. Do we have proportional results to show?

Every disaster presents an opportunity; pandemic is great for traditional medicine systems to show their strength and generate much needed trust in these systems while helping humanity heal.

Author and founder of the blogging website IndiTales

(Tweets @anuradhagoyal)